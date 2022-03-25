There's no doubt that shopping is mostly fun and a stress buster, for most of us. But, every once in a while, shopping can turn into a whole different experience. Like it did for this comedian, whose conversation with a car salesman will tickle your funny bone.
Abijit Ganguly, known for his stand-up sets inspired by his daily life, apparently took a test drive before buying a car. However, he wanted the car without a sunroof. Nevertheless, the car salesman continued to pitch a car with a sunroof. And his sales pitch included "future children".
Only in India car salesman gaadi bechne ke liye aapko bacha karne ko keh sakta hai. pic.twitter.com/HPL9cHhoqx— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) March 24, 2022
After the comedian shared his conversation, Twitterati, naturally, had a lot to say:
Still better than a waiter texting "Good morning" the next day, after you gave him your number to send the menu. Itni service bhi nahi chahiye boss 🤣— Niyati Agrawal (@Niyati1996) March 24, 2022
Lol ..in India for every other thing married couple is adviced to plan for kids. Pehle shaadi karlo sab theek ho jayega. Baad main bacche kar lo sab theek ho jayega.— PV (@theLothlorien) March 24, 2022
😂😂😂— Basanti Ki Beti (@pragatimehra) March 24, 2022
Car salesman is the neighbourhood aunty in disguise!
10 minute delivery via Blinkit/Zomato/etc— Laxman Phansalkar (@amolphansalkar) March 24, 2022
Kya pata ye dekh kar aapko Anand ji gaaid hi gift ke dein— Bahulya Rishi (@BahulyaRishi) March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022
Haha..fir to gadi aur mehnge padege— saurabh sharma (@saurabh1531) March 24, 2022
Ek good news followed by another good news 🤣— Ram Sundararaman (@rambling000) March 24, 2022
The salesman deserves appreciation for the effort @anandmahindra Sir 🫡 https://t.co/6Ts7dMOUrG— Chandresh (@Chandudgr8) March 24, 2022
For the uninitiated, Abijit Ganguly has been performing stand-up for over four years now. He has done about 500+ shows including stage shows, pub gigs, college shows and corporate gigs. Interestingly, he has a bachelor's degree in Business Economics and then, he pursued his master’s degree in International Business from the Delhi School of Economics.