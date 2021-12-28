Creative ads have become a fad for brands to promote their products. With just the right amount of humour and curiosity brands have been grabbing our attention.

And this is not only limited to digital platforms but print and outdoor too. Case in point: One such quirky ad is doing rounds on social media.

Have a look:

This hilarious ad is published by a Kolkata-based sherwani outlet called 'Sultan.' Now this may look like a real plea to find a missing person, but it's not.

With MISSING in the headline, the copy further reads, "Tall, fair & handsome, aged about 24 years- Missing my dear son Majnu, Please come back home. Everyone is very upset."

Now the brand has subtly revealed it is a sherwani ad saying, "the family has accepted the young man's demands of marrying 'Laila' and wearing a sherwani from SULTAN-The King of Sherwani."

It also states that the entire family and close friends will get kurtas from the brand for the reception day.

Netizens were impressed by the creativity of this ad, as many called it intelligent marketing.



This is indeed call creativity. — Bilal (@Bilal_Ind_Mum) December 27, 2021

I thought for a moment that someone has really gone missing. Amazing — Zuhaib Ali (@Xhb_khn) December 27, 2021

This is sheer intelligent marketing — Dark Chocolate (@D61115789) December 27, 2021

Sherwani lunga toh sirf Sultan se. — Sreyansh Jaiswal (@JaiswalSreyansh) December 27, 2021

Has he came back? — Ganpat Teli (@gate11_) December 27, 2021

Laila & majnu 😂 nice co-incidence. — Crispy 💟 (@___lakshmi__) December 27, 2021

The title should be "KISSING" instead of MISSING!!



😝 — प्रकृति_ही_ईश्वर_है। (@_Ekla_Chalo_Re_) December 27, 2021

SULTAN-The King of Sherwani with another missing Manju shared the same ad a few years ago.

We hope Manju is home.

