When Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of BlueLearn, shared the news of him making it to the Forbes List of 30 Under 30 for his startup, his father gave him the most desi dad reply ever.
— Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022
Forbes List toh theek hai, aage ka kya socha hai?
Harish shared this conversation with his father on Twitter. And Twitteratis grabbed the opportunity to share laughs.
Yeh sab theek hain but Sharma ji ka ladka TCS me job kar raha 👍👍— Vineet (@Vynyth) May 27, 2022
What about sarkari naukri 🥸— Full On Opinion Baazi (@opinionbaazi) May 27, 2022
Dad: Par Government job nhi hai naa— Nikhil Kumar (@imnikkkhill) May 27, 2022
Dad be like yeh sab to thik hai upsc kab deh rahe ho 😂— Tirth shah (@Tirth485) May 27, 2022
Your Dad be like: Ye sab to thik hai, mid sem mein Kitna aaya?😂😂— Snehil Seenu (@SnehilSeenu) May 27, 2022
Indian Dad Supremacy💪 https://t.co/0qT09E3d9H— Aryan Singh (@cyberpsychofc) May 27, 2022
Forbes chodo sarkari naukri ki tyaari karo 👍🏻— Ankit Gupta 🍀🧑🏻💻 (@ankitguptx) May 27, 2022
BlueLearn, started by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti in 2020, made it to the Forbes List under the consumer technology category. The firm allows students to learn real-life skills from experts for free, join interest clubs and network with their peers.
Reminds me of the numerous times my parents have replied with a thumbs up to my messages on WhatsApp.