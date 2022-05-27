Desi dads aren't usually too big on reacting to our achievements. Dads also aren't big on conversing on WhatsApp, either. So no matter what you tell them, the reply will either be an "ok" or a thumbs-up emoji. It doesn't matter if you share your win with them. No matter how big the win is, they will not break this streak even when you make it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

When Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of BlueLearn, shared the news of him making it to the Forbes List of 30 Under 30 for his startup, his father gave him the most desi dad reply ever.

The reply - a classic '👍'. An emoji which remains unparalleled in the dictionary of our parents.

Forbes List toh theek hai, aage ka kya socha hai?

Harish shared this conversation with his father on Twitter. And Twitteratis grabbed the opportunity to share laughs.

BlueLearn, started by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti in 2020, made it to the Forbes List under the consumer technology category. The firm allows students to learn real-life skills from experts for free, join interest clubs and network with their peers.

Reminds me of the numerous times my parents have replied with a thumbs up to my messages on WhatsApp.