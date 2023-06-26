All those funny videos about how we wait for our parcels after placing an order online are correct, and totally on point. I mean, I can honestly admit that I linger around my door when I’ve ordered food! So, it’s hard to imagine how influencer and content creator Nitin Agarwal must’ve felt about getting a parcel after 4 years!
Nitin had ordered an item from Ali Express in 2019, and now, has finally received it. He shared a picture of the parcel saying, ‘Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today.’ Take a look at how people have responded to this epic situation:
But truly, kudos to the company for committing to send the order!