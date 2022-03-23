Indian politicians do weird things, more when the elections are approaching. At a time when the country is working hard to eradicate the evil of manual scavenging, a politician did the unbelievable act of cleaning a drain in Delhi, in what can be called peak election drama

A video of AAP corporator Hasib Al Hassan coming out of the drain and then bathing with milk is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, we can see people pouring buckets full of milk on him. And netizens are furious seeing this election drama. They are also comparing him to Anil Kapoor from the film Nayak.

This act is wrong on so many levels. It promotes manual cleaning of gutters, on one hand, and gives encouragement to unnecessary wastage of resources like milk on the other hand.

What do you think about this?