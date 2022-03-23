Indian politicians do weird things, more when the elections are approaching. At a time when the country is working hard to eradicate the evil of manual scavenging, a politician did the unbelievable act of cleaning a drain in Delhi, in what can be called peak election drama

A video of AAP corporator Hasib Al Hassan coming out of the drain and then bathing with milk is going viral on social media.

WATCH: Drama peaks as MCD elections come closer, AAP corporator turns Anil Kapoor from Bollywood movie Nayak.



AAP corporator Hasib Al Hassan Jumps into a drain in East Delhi to clean it, takes a milk bath later. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1lOwV6tATX — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 22, 2022

In the viral video, we can see people pouring buckets full of milk on him. And netizens are furious seeing this election drama. They are also comparing him to Anil Kapoor from the film Nayak.

Meet AAP MLA who try to be Anil Kapoor of the movie Nayak#KanganaRanaut#BhagatSingh #QUEENDOM2 https://t.co/lslJ5BHvZ0 — Sandy vats (@Sandip124113) March 23, 2022

Only Nayak in AAP party, full support bro — S a n j e e v 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@sanjeevjena1) March 22, 2022

Wish this milk bath would be given to all manual scavenging workers !



Drama !!!! https://t.co/WhQER6ppqB — Dusky blogger (@GeorgiOrwell) March 23, 2022

Nautanki 2.0

What the hell?

Feed poor kids the milk that you're wasting! https://t.co/yZfFbUWtvE — Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) March 23, 2022

The corporator could have fed this milk to poor people instead, said no one. https://t.co/TN9jGak3C4 — Vipra Shrivastava☀️ (@Vipra_s) March 23, 2022

This is Pineapple pizza of the day https://t.co/eklbT89iaN — अनु निमस☸️ (@anunimasa) March 23, 2022

Hahaha. AAP totally inspired by RDB and Nayak 😂😂😂 — Maganlal (@Flemster25) March 22, 2022

What kind of nonsense is this 😡 https://t.co/mdZ3oq38mN — Madhu Thukral (@thukral_madhu) March 23, 2022

this milk would have fed so many poor children. why waste on an actor, oops, politician. he could have taken a bath with water. https://t.co/1xdjelFLd8 — Boycott Bollywood & Cricket 🇮🇳 (@Deepa_Sinha06) March 23, 2022

Nautanki of the day ✍️🏻 https://t.co/QS0pyrExEa — Rizz (@ShaikhNabi1) March 23, 2022

Funny politicians... Now they can give comedians run for their money... https://t.co/DfBWBbXAoE — Shreen (@Shreen21215312) March 23, 2022

This guy should be warned this nautanki shouldn't be tolerated. https://t.co/0VVHhRjAk8 — Rupesh Shetty (@Impres78) March 23, 2022

This act is wrong on so many levels. It promotes manual cleaning of gutters, on one hand, and gives encouragement to unnecessary wastage of resources like milk on the other hand.

What do you think about this?