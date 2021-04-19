Soon after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the week-long curfew in Delhi starting tonight, we saw snaking lines at liquor shops reminiscent of what happened last year. One woman among the throng truly stood out however, because when reporters asked her what she was doing there, her reply was just... well see for yourself.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

She claims she's been drinking for decades, and the best medicine for her is more alcohol. As they say in Russa - Vodka>Vaccine (okay they don't really say that).

People online had some interesting reactions to the video.

Yaar Aunty🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀

kya hi hoga is desh ka — Hazel🖤 (@DammnGirll) April 19, 2021

Corona Virus be like ~ pic.twitter.com/W6TaZFums7 — VICTIM CARD DESTRÔYER | Kai Hiwatari Stan | (@Victim_Card_) April 19, 2021

As funny as this daaru-loving aunty is, it's also not exactly the best time to be flocking to a liquor store and expounding on the benefits of alcohol over actual medicine. So please, don't take her words to heart (or liver).