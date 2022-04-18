It goes without saying that nothing can beat desi maa ki mamta. She selflessly takes care of us and provides unconditional love to us. On the other hand, desi dads might not always say how much they love us but they have a different way to show their unconditional love.

From switching off the air conditioner after ten minutes because room thand hogaya to carefully unwrapping the wrapping paper and keeping it under the gadda, there's simply nobody like a desi dad. They are a perfect concoction of sass, savage and sweetness.

And today, we have compiled some tweets that prove nobody can ever be as sassy as a desi dad. So, sit back and check out the tweets that truly define savage desi dads!

"Kaise ho?"

"Tabiyat theek hai?"

"Lo mummy se baat karo"



If my life were a movie, my Dad has only 3 dialogues. — jean-luke (@amrtsh) February 15, 2017

Dad casually asked me to rake the lawn, front and back. WHILE I HAD FRIENDS IN THE HOUSE. #IndianFather — 🕊 Quavo La Flame 🔥 (@Edmonjo) July 25, 2012

My dad whenever I do something. pic.twitter.com/ZpxeUw9hZS — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 28, 2017

Dad talking on speaker phone:



"AWAZ AANDI PAI HAY?" pic.twitter.com/y5snV4IIzJ — Zainab (@Syyeda14) January 14, 2022

Whenever I tell my Dad I'm not eating at home this evening. #indianparents #desidad pic.twitter.com/Iqryw348Zo — Dixita Pandya (@DixitaPandyaMay) December 5, 2019

Horror movies don't scare me.

5 missed calls from Dad scares me.



#lolDesi #desiLife — lolDesi.com (@lol_Desi) April 1, 2013

*dad in good mood*

Le me who wants to approve plans:#desidad pic.twitter.com/vWRwoRHrUD — siddhi (@siddhikothari30) July 26, 2020

Desi dads are abso-fucking-lutely hard to please!

My dad as soon as he sees me wearing hooped earrings, "Why are you wearing bangles in your ears?" #desidad — Masoom Desai. (@Soomz2401) September 22, 2019

Indian dad: "My son is missing!"



Police: "FIR likhwaani padegi. How would you describe him?"



Dad: "Not half as good as Sharma ji's son" — Akshar Pathak (@AksharPathak) April 29, 2016

When your dad walks into your room on a sunday afternoon and you're still sleeping. pic.twitter.com/fJVnRygheI — Vaccinated Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) December 4, 2016

So lucky to have family in my life. pic.twitter.com/znDKnc9UU2 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 22, 2019

One time my dad said something sexist so I told him that’s he’s being a sexist and he was so offended. Not at the fact that being called a sexist is insulting, but because it had the word “sex” in it. #browndads #desilife — Farrah Ahmed (@ffwoww) January 13, 2019

My dad copy pasted the birthday wish from my bank to wish me I can't even pic.twitter.com/BED52ZrCwb — Srishti (@srishtidixit) April 6, 2017

Well, desi dads have their own reasons!

Going to the airport:

If they require travelers to be there two hours early, desi dads will drag you there at least five hours early #desiproblems — Desi Problems (@desiproblem) April 18, 2019

Dad thinks he can negate high beam of driver from opposite side by driving with high beams himself. Thinks this is B R Chopra's Mahabharat. — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) April 13, 2014

When your dad doesn't understand what psychedelic music is and is trying to be cool to hang with you #indianfather #sweetie pic.twitter.com/yVji5tY4Sn — Amrutha Jalihal (@AmruthaJalihal) June 20, 2019

My dad always sees my face before taking a risky decision. Once I asked the reason and he said, "Isse bura ab kya hoga?" — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 1, 2016

Indian Dads be like

‘This is ketchup and this is green chutney

I will mix them both and eat it and enjoy seeing people freak out'#fatherandson #dads #indiandad #indianfather #desi #dadjokes — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) November 16, 2019

When I go home drunk and dad asks questions pic.twitter.com/ZkJHlcNhel — Akash (@vaderakash) July 28, 2017

Desi dad when he enters your room and finds you sleeping with lights on pic.twitter.com/xLrkpOzxAh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 14, 2019

Modern 'digital age' desi dads!

When your dad walks in your room and sees you using your phone instead of studying pic.twitter.com/5z3H6W06PD — shreyasi.s (@NautankiNinja) February 7, 2017

Why does my father text me like he's writing an email to the manager? pic.twitter.com/ZXHHZv5fhY — Away, foul fiend! (@twentytwoby7) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, my dad chooses extreme brevity to the point of staccato pic.twitter.com/lRzGvFNjOp — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) June 24, 2021

Ahahahahahaha. Reminds me of the time when my dad was working at a corporate and would pick up the phone and go 'Hello, this is Sandeep'. I was 10 years old back then and would be like yes I know who you are?? — Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) June 24, 2021

This is an Indian dad thing man. Case in point, My father’s email to me. (Yes, email. We write emails.) Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/XC6CzfvxvV — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) June 24, 2021

My dad also adds "Please acknowledge receipt" — mercibeaucoup (@blimeyharry) June 24, 2021

Equal parts of love and savage, desi dads are amazing and these tweets are proof!