Now, you know the UK is not in the most gala phase at the moment? Their longest-serving monarch has recently passed away, their newly elected PM has just resigned after completing mere 45 days in office, their political and economic condition is not idyllic, and people are essentially pissed.

My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.



He's four months old. — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) October 19, 2022

And you also know that desi Twitter switches on its mic-drop mode when it comes to our ex-colonizers, Great Britain. Now, Harsh Goenka has shared a hilarious Twitter thread about a description of Britain’s present situation from the Western media POV on a third-world country.

This response from a Twitter user, Chaitanya Ketkar, is drawing all the applause. If it isn’t a 100 on 10, then what is?

Troubled island-nation in the North Atlantic known for its archaic 'constitutional monarchy' struggles with political instability amidst rising inflation and energy supply woes.



Leaders from Asia & Africa express concerns over the possibility of civil unrest in nuclear-armed UK. — Chaitanya Ketkar (@chaitex) October 20, 2022

Nothing has ever been more on-point than this tweet.

But here’s how Twitter is reacting to this.

This guy perfectly nailed how western media would behave towards others https://t.co/ustdA4Ptpe — VISAKAN MURUGESAN (@VISAKANMURUGES1) October 21, 2022

The US on the other hand is watching developments closely and monitoring if any military intervention is required to bring "democracy" and remove religious fanatism and help the hapless Island nation. — Pinnacle Bhaarat (@BhaaratPinnacle) October 21, 2022

You should have added 'past history of racism and genocide of indigenous prople in their colonies' in the description of the Island nation — INDIRA ഇന്ദിര 🇮🇳 (@IndiraDeepak17) October 21, 2022

Please give this man a job in news media. https://t.co/Kn8ULjpyVC — Maurya. (@thearkitekct) October 21, 2022

20 out of 10. pic.twitter.com/6TmVCtJCUD — Ritwik Joshi (@RitwikJoshi) October 21, 2022

Once Winston Churchill predicted about India's politics with bad words, happening same with in his home country. — Defective JK (@defectivejk) October 21, 2022

A kingdom where the sun never used to set, now the sin sun sets their every 45th day, not even covering a tenth of the area of erstwhile kingdom

Any guesses about the kingdom — ANUP DROLIA (@ANUPDROLIA) October 21, 2022

And the winner of #HeadlinesforUK goes to (drum roll please) 👏 — Sri Sampath (@SriSampath15) October 21, 2022

Well, we all now know who should be giving the news bulletins of the day.