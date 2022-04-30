There are things we know and then there are things we wish we never came across. Recently, a Reddit user asked, "what are some simple yet disturbing facts?" And the responses started pouring in. These are actually so simple yet are going to scare the shit out of you. If you're still game, then go ahead, and have a look at some of the responses.

1. Egyptian mummies wouldn’t be so rare today if the Victorian British hadn’t eaten most of them. - Heikold

Mummies and other preserved and fresh human remains were a common ingredient in the medicine of that time, meaning, not long ago, Europeans were cannibals.

2. You can get seriously injured from a sneeze. - HalfaChanceDance

No, we are not kidding. A variety of injuries can occur during a sneeze like broken ribs, throat damage, aneurysm, etc.

3. Bored ducklings can become cannibals! - nova777666

4. If you are a woman and get murdered, it was most likely by a family member, partner or ex-partner, in your own home. - damnshawtyruokay

5. If you are a man and get murdered, it was most likely by an acquaintance or stranger, in a public place. - damnshawtyruokay

6. Capgras Syndrome is a mental delusion where you believe that the people closest to you have been replaced by impostors.

7. Sharks have been around for at least 420 million years, meaning they have survived four of the “big five” mass extinctions. That makes them older than humanity, older than Mount Everest, older than dinosaurs, and older even than trees. Yet we could potentially see them extinct in our lifetime. - LfcOsh

8. If given access to it, butterflies will happily drink blood.

9. If you have a parasite in your body, there's only a slim chance you'll know about it before it pops out of your skin or leaves through the back door. - every_debris

10. Cotard's syndrome, also called "walking corpse syndrome," is a condition wherein the patient believes they are dead, dying, missing parts of their bodies, or don't exist.

11. There's someone in your life that you've seen or talked to for the very last time. - Bob_12_Pack

12. You can condition someone with zero personal/family history of mental illness into having some very severe mental illnesses within about a week. - VivaLaVict0ria

13. People struggle to fully appreciate the difference between a million and a billion. One million seconds is 11 days. One billion seconds is 31 years. - Velvy71

14. You have no way of really knowing if everyone experiences reality and consciousness the same way you do. - catomi01

15. A male honey bee's ejaculation is so strong it makes his dick explode, killing him. - username087544

