Elon Musk is always in news for some or other reasons. Recently, a report claimed that Musk had an affair with Google's co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife Nicole Shanahan, which allegedly ended their friendship along with Brin's marriage.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Elon Musk responded to the claims about the affair calling them "total BS". But that's not it. He also tweeted that "he hasn't even had sex in ages", and Twitteratis went batshit crazy.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

While some celebrated having something in common with the richest man in the world, others graciously volunteered.

Nope — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Something in common with TSLAQ. — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) July 25, 2022

Damn wouldn’t have guessed from all the babies 😂 Have you been using IVF?



And don’t worry, i’m sure we can find someone who is willing to have sex with you if need be. — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 25, 2022

I volunteer 🥹 — 💫Laci Marie💫 (@LaciMarieKnight) July 25, 2022

I can help just for practice. It’s a good workout 😏 — Rachᵉᴸ🦩 (@meta_rach) July 25, 2022

I’m not gay but $200 billion is $200 billion — Neil Struharik (@NTStruharik) July 25, 2022

You make robots man, get on it — Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin) July 25, 2022

I volunteer 🌚 — ✨Chicago Glenn✨ (@chicago_glenn) July 25, 2022

Bad enough that you're not buying Twitter. But now you're sounding more Indian than Parag. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) July 25, 2022

Idk, you f*%cked Twitter — Danny Baldus-Strauss (@BackpackerFI) July 25, 2022

No sex in ages, but absolutely fucked $TWTR. Legend 🫡 — Sniper Sim ♠️ (@Simply_Sim1) July 25, 2022

"ages (sigh)" is a small town in missouri where elon musk has not yet gotten anyone's wife pregnant — Comment Etiquette (@commentiquette) July 25, 2022

There are kids that prove otherwise — synthdaddy.eth (@robtswthrayguns) July 25, 2022

I can Relate ser 😫 https://t.co/dMeGhcdrP7 — THAT WEB3 DUDE |🦅| (@3bub3chi_Gmi) July 25, 2022

I have the life of a billionaire — Ana 🇧🇷 (@analuizadenovo) July 25, 2022

