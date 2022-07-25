Elon Musk is always in news for some or other reasons. Recently, a report claimed that Musk had an affair with Google's co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife Nicole Shanahan, which allegedly ended their friendship along with Brin's marriage. 

Elon Musk responded to the claims about the affair calling them "total BS". But that's not it. He also tweeted that "he hasn't even had sex in ages", and Twitteratis went batshit crazy. 

While some celebrated having something in common with the richest man in the world, others graciously volunteered.

