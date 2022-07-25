Elon Musk is always in news for some or other reasons. Recently, a report claimed that Musk had an affair with Google's co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife Nicole Shanahan, which allegedly ended their friendship along with Brin's marriage.
This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022
I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.
Elon Musk responded to the claims about the affair calling them "total BS". But that's not it. He also tweeted that "he hasn't even had sex in ages", and Twitteratis went batshit crazy.
Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022
While some celebrated having something in common with the richest man in the world, others graciously volunteered.
Nope— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022
Something in common with TSLAQ.— stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) July 25, 2022
Damn wouldn’t have guessed from all the babies 😂 Have you been using IVF?— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 25, 2022
And don’t worry, i’m sure we can find someone who is willing to have sex with you if need be.
I volunteer 🥹— 💫Laci Marie💫 (@LaciMarieKnight) July 25, 2022
I’m not gay but $200 billion is $200 billion— Neil Struharik (@NTStruharik) July 25, 2022
You make robots man, get on it— Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin) July 25, 2022
Pictured: @elonmusk and his current girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/sEuoGVlVhI— bartleby (@ElderBartleby) July 25, 2022
Bad enough that you're not buying Twitter. But now you're sounding more Indian than Parag.— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) July 25, 2022
Idk, you f*%cked Twitter— Danny Baldus-Strauss (@BackpackerFI) July 25, 2022
"ages (sigh)" is a small town in missouri where elon musk has not yet gotten anyone's wife pregnant— Comment Etiquette (@commentiquette) July 25, 2022
There are kids that prove otherwise— synthdaddy.eth (@robtswthrayguns) July 25, 2022
Me and my boys..😭😭 https://t.co/dkghhxGPFu pic.twitter.com/vUsi7yS3eZ— Cadmus ツ (@aliyasath) July 25, 2022
Crypto Twitter - https://t.co/6fKWSiqozl pic.twitter.com/Um3mL0XLA8— Tushar Karmarkar (@imTkarmarkar) July 25, 2022
I have the life of a billionaire— Ana 🇧🇷 (@analuizadenovo) July 25, 2022
Are you also living the life of a billionaire? Let us know in comments below.
