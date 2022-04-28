Elon Musk has always been the buzz of the town. And it's not because he is the richest man on Earth. Or the fact that after acquiring land and space, he has also stepped into the virtual sphere. But, it is because Musk, being the man he is, speaks absolute random and bizarre things you cannot imagine.

Speaking of this, let's have a flashback to some of the most weirdest shit Musk has said in the past.

1. "And, no, I'm not an alien...but I used to be one."

Not a surprise, Elon Musk has always loved tweeting. He is very vocal about his likes and dislikes, what's he gonna do, what's he reading, and so on and so forth on Twitter. Now this one, for example, he was reading a story from New York Times about aliens when he put this really strange tweet.

And, no, I'm not an alien...but I used to be one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2016

Oh! By the way, he even confirmed it five years later.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

2. "My family fears that Russians will ­assassinate me. Either way, I would like to die thinking that humanity has a bright future."

Ashlee Vance's book, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, is full of quotes and anecdotes from the tech visionary. Speaking of his giant firm SpaceX and the quest for space supremacy from Russia and China, Musk suggested that he may have made some foes that do not like his presence altogether.

3. "I would like to allocate more time to dating, though. I need to find a girlfriend. That’s why I need to carve out just a little more time. I think maybe even another five to 10 — how much time does a woman want a week? Maybe 10 hours? That’s kind of the minimum? I don’t know.”

This is just the tech titan speculating about dating in Vance's book.

4. "Tesla Goes Bankrupt."

Elon Musk frequently bombards Twitter with his subtle sense of humor. He's surely one in a zillion. And about this particular tweet, it was just an April Fool's prank.

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

5. "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

You tweet and things can go haywire. This tweet caused a ruckus in the share market. Musk was sued. As a result, he had to pay a hefty sum of $20 million fine. He was also directed to step down as Tesla's chairman for three years.

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

6. "I'm getting text messages from friends saying, 'What the hell are you doing smoking weed?'"

What is something you cannot imagine a tech mogul doing? Smoking marijuana on camera? Yes, Musk was filmed smoking a joint in Joe Rogan's podcast, Joe Rogan Experience. Soon after, he mentioned that he thinks that weed affects productivity and he likes to be useful.

7. How to warm up Mars for humans? "The fast way is to drop thermonuclear weapons over the poles."

The idea of humankind living on another planet is surely very fascinating. While talking about making Mars hospitable for humans, Elon Musk agreed that the planet is inhabitable and we will have to live in transparent domes initially. But eventually, we can "warm-up" Mars. There's a fast and a slow way to do so. On hearing Musk's fast way, Stephen Colbert called him a super-villain.

8. "We're clearly on a trajectory to have games that are indistinguishable from reality, and those games could be played on any set-top box or on a PC or whatever, and there would probably be billions of such computers or set-top boxes, it would seem to follow that the odds that we're in base reality is one in billions."

Existential Crisis? Elon Musk believes that we could be mere characters in a highly advanced video game. The idea that we could be in a simulation is something that Musk has really pondered about a lot. Listen to this thought-provoking 4-minute video and you'll know. He even mentions that he and his brother have banned this topic in their 'hot-tub discussions.' This happened in 2016 at Recode's annual Code Conference.

9. "Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines."

As defined by Tech Advisor, A neural lace is an ultra-thin mesh that is implanted in the skull which is capable of tracking brain functions. Couple of years after this tweet, Musk founded Neuralink which essentially develops implantable interfaces that actually link machine and humans.

Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2016

10. "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Yes, it's weird. But, Musk didn't pass hollow statements. He actually sold a dozen of his estates in 2020. At the moment, Musk says that he is houseless and actually sleeps at a friend's place. He doesn't own any house or yatchs and prefers flying to save on time.

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

11. "How much is it?" He actually bought Twitter.

And Musk's ultimate mic drop. "I love Twitter." "How much is it?"

I love Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

How much is it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

Elon Musk doesn't say anything in vain. However, while sometimes he fulfils his far reaching claims, there are several instances where they remain barren promises.

But what is clear is that Musk is the coolest billionaire out there with his atypical demeanor, chilled out vibes, and sensational tweets. He is, undoubtedly, a supremely interesting personality.