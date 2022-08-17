At this point, if Elon Musk says he is going to buy something, one has to accept the possibility of it, even if with a heavy and confused heart. Who knows, right?

A few hours ago, Musk tweeted he is going to buy Manchester United.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Manchester United has been struggling for form and it would be an understatement to say that the fans are disappointed by the team. Does this make the Musk takeover good news? Not sure. But it was definitely big news.

Someone said he found out about all the space in their midfield 😩😂 https://t.co/rwq0HqlmuY — Jon 🇺🇦 (@305Cast) August 17, 2022

How to be an early morning business journalist.



1) Make a cup of tea.



2) Check Musk's tweets.



3) Spit out tea. https://t.co/GT7IeMLUqn — Sean Farrington (@seanfarrington) August 17, 2022

Wait till he finds out about how many bot players we have… https://t.co/2B4NYrWzIE — Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) August 17, 2022

buying this buying that buying this buying this https://t.co/PcXqoMcoZ5 pic.twitter.com/JYpwaa9u3w — jedi (@FucEenHell) August 17, 2022

I hate how this can easily be a joke or totally true. https://t.co/Eajd5hoH5G — Vhasa 🌞 (@JayFromVenda) August 17, 2022

Hey Elon, there are so many better things to do with your money!!!! https://t.co/J43s0UTUHX — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) August 17, 2022

There were all sorts of reactions to this announcement, and they got out of hand, so Musk clarified that he is only joking.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Only ManU supporters can create enough panic for the richest man in the world to look for cover.

Anyway, Elon Musk needs to know that when you are Elon Musk, you can't make these jokes. People's feelings get hurt.