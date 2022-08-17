At this point, if Elon Musk says he is going to buy something, one has to accept the possibility of it, even if with a heavy and confused heart. Who knows, right?

A few hours ago, Musk tweeted he is going to buy Manchester United. 

Manchester United has been struggling for form and it would be an understatement to say that the fans are disappointed by the team. Does this make the Musk takeover good news? Not sure. But it was definitely big news.

There were all sorts of reactions to this announcement, and they got out of hand, so Musk clarified that he is only joking.

Only ManU supporters can create enough panic for the richest man in the world to look for cover. 

Anyway, Elon Musk needs to know that when you are Elon Musk, you can't make these jokes. People's feelings get hurt.