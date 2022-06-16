Let's be honest, there are days when you simply don't want to work, but then you have to drag your ass to work! Why? Because sending a leave application is a daunting task. And, saying, "I don't see myself working today" will land you a termination letter!

Nonetheless, a leave application has grabbed our attention, where this person took a leave to attend an job interview for another company. Oh wait, the honesty here will give you the courage to ask for leave right away.

Dear sir, I’m sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview for another company.

Yup, that's exactly what the leave application read. Have a look:



My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

A Twitter user named, Sahil shared this leave application which is winning hearts for its honesty on the internet.

People are impressed by this on-point leave application. A few also pointed out how a good work environment can help employees be honest and this frank to their bosses. Here's what Twittizens have to say:

Hmm.. I actually think I should use it at my next workplace https://t.co/NJ0e6wEnIM — शिवAni (@ayeee_shivaniii) June 15, 2022

Right. If the junior has shown honesty it is because of the reasonable environment in your office. Credit goes to your team. 🙏🙏🙏 — Gurjeet Singh (@Gurjeet26140013) June 15, 2022

Sharing true reason is really very nice👍🏻 — Win Kenkare 🚜 (@AshwinKenkare) June 15, 2022

So cool... This kind of frankness is commendable! Respect from both, employer and the team member. https://t.co/EFtYF6yv9T — Rohit Regonayak - @Fandefi_app - Utility NFTs (@rohitmr) June 16, 2022

Such a honest person, who given actual reason for leave. — Sandeep kumar (@sandeep8501) June 16, 2022

Your junior could trust u , he knows you could support him when he is honest with request. Exemplary work culture to adopt and transparency in communication between management and employees. — John Justin KG (@johnjustin_kg) June 16, 2022

Great honesty. If this is a real mail retain her / him at any cost. You might find more talented people, but getting such a honest person is difficult. — Pramod Arra (@pramod_arra) June 16, 2022

I think we also need to note how open and unreactive, and possibly empathetic they view their boss to be able to write with such honesty. Of course it could also be that the job is so bad that ‘I don’t care what you do’ thing. — Vishnu Kant (@vishnu1966) June 16, 2022

Indirectly its salary badhaooooo ! 😙😂😂 — Vishal Rathod (@sarcstic_vishal) June 16, 2022

I also did the same when I was young. — Raghvendra Singh (@Ragh2962) June 16, 2022

They are faithful sir ji — abhishek a (@abhishe76096300) June 15, 2022

HONESTY & INNOCENCE — Ghosh (@Ghosh80330256) June 15, 2022

Clearly, the honesty has stumped everyone including us!



