As they say, we should always believe that we are the best. However, such self-proclamation doesn’t always go down well, for everyone. Case in point: Hindi news channels

Apparently, some of our Hindi news channels have taken this proverb far too seriously. Almost every news channel, it appears, has declared that they have grabbed the top spot. Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya.

According to one Twitter user, multiple news outlets are claiming to be rated "No. 1" by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings. 

Netizens, as expected, found this discovery hilarious and came up with their own theories about this sorcery.

For a change, why don't we give the other numbers in the numeral system a chance? 