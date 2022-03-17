As they say, we should always believe that we are the best. However, such self-proclamation doesn’t always go down well, for everyone. Case in point: Hindi news channels.

Apparently, some of our Hindi news channels have taken this proverb far too seriously. Almost every news channel, it appears, has declared that they have grabbed the top spot. Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya.

According to one Twitter user, multiple news outlets are claiming to be rated "No. 1" by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings.

Every channel is no. 1. I think BARC is run by Govinda and David Dhawan. pic.twitter.com/gFtcLnMCnz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2022

Netizens, as expected, found this discovery hilarious and came up with their own theories about this sorcery.

🤣sbka appraisal time chal rha hoga — शुभांकर (@vishleshak_) March 17, 2022

Somewhat like Kota coaching centres.. — movieman (@movieman777) March 17, 2022

Same energy, just replace 'Sameer' with 'No. 1 News Channel' pic.twitter.com/me7VrOHODM — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) March 17, 2022

Channels ko BARC ne rating di, par Ghadi ko hum sab ne milke banaya Bharat ka No.1 detergent powder 😁 pic.twitter.com/RpTJmC8VlR — Ohh Teri!!! (@OhTeriYehKya) March 17, 2022

Indians to every news channel in India.#number_1 pic.twitter.com/38o5yyJMZl — Abhishek Kumar (@iamabhishekk005) March 17, 2022

Every news channel be like pic.twitter.com/vfm3AJzTCY — Akash (@vaderakash) March 17, 2022

Y call them news channels and not sitcoms.. — Dҽҽραƙ🏏 (@DE_WA05) March 17, 2022

For a change, why don't we give the other numbers in the numeral system a chance?