After witnessing innumerable, mind-blowing VFX stunts, Indian television never fails to amuse us. I mean, who can forget the infamous "Mr McAdams!" saga:

Stuff like this can't be scripted! You just need to be @RShivshankar ๐Ÿคฃ https://t.co/hy6pkxOvwX โ€” Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) March 3, 2022

Or Navika's pathbreaking coverage of Taimur on the potty:

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 โ€” Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

Indian mediaย is truly one of a kind and this time we have a new entrant to news-comedy circus.

Competing for a spot at primetime TV's newest low is the Telegu news channel TV-9. In a video that can best be described as ...bizarre? a military tanker protrudes from the screen and blows up the anchor mid monologue. While the presenter was attempting to cover the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the graphics team couldn't hold in their tricks any longer.ย

Watch the video here:

The best of the Indian TV. pic.twitter.com/Q435ERlUEo โ€” Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 4, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter byย Sonam Mahajanย to her 450k+ followers and has since gone viral.ย ย

It seems that some Twitterati echo our sentiments:

So to shut a noisy Indian TV reporter up, one has to get a tank! https://t.co/C7Zy9BPz10 โ€” Too Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) March 5, 2022

An Indian tank just shot down an Indian journalist.

We can only hope news channels start paying their graphic interns to avoid such beautiful disasters. Or not - this shit is funny.ย