Stuff like this can't be scripted! You just need to be @RShivshankar 🤣 https://t.co/hy6pkxOvwX— Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) March 3, 2022
Or Navika's pathbreaking coverage of Taimur on the potty:
Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5— Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020
Indian media is truly one of a kind and this time we have a new entrant to news-comedy circus.
Competing for a spot at primetime TV's newest low is the Telegu news channel TV-9. In a video that can best be described as ...bizarre? a military tanker protrudes from the screen and blows up the anchor mid monologue. While the presenter was attempting to cover the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the graphics team couldn't hold in their tricks any longer.
Watch the video here:
The best of the Indian TV. pic.twitter.com/Q435ERlUEo— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 4, 2022
The video was shared on Twitter by Sonam Mahajan to her 450k+ followers and has since gone viral.
It seems that some Twitterati echo our sentiments:
A big Salute to the creator !! Wow what a blast 💥— VfAcErAcE (@vfacerace) March 4, 2022
Perfect shot— Ashish Nautiyal (@asisnautiyal) March 4, 2022
That shit was funny— Jibril (@Jibril36735038) March 5, 2022
Haha, floored thanks..— M Faisal Malik (@malekfaisal01) March 5, 2022
So to shut a noisy Indian TV reporter up, one has to get a tank! https://t.co/C7Zy9BPz10— Too Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) March 5, 2022
Telugu comedy 🤣🤦 https://t.co/aCDgfkEGVr— Digging Deeper for Higher Ground 2.0 (@partha79) March 6, 2022
We can only hope news channels start paying their graphic interns to avoid such beautiful disasters. Or not - this shit is funny.