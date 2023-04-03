There’s no doubt about the fact that finding a rented flat or home in our nation is nothing less than a pain in the neck. From no parties to having a legit interview with them, desi landlords have some bizarre rules.

ADVERTISEMENT Bengaluru, known for its grave traffic and serious scarcity of rented flats, has some strict requirements when it comes to renting a house.

However, this man found the ‘perfect’ house in the city. But…

Manthan Gupta, a social media user, shared a picture of a room and announced that he found the best fully-furnished apartment with 24×7 security.

However, he was being sarcastic and the picture was of a jail cell!

ADVERTISEMENT Finally found a fully furnished home in blr. Gated society and 24×7 security. pic.twitter.com/snSQIr9iPC — Manthan Gupta (@manthanguptaa) March 31, 2023

Netizens were quick to understand and they responded with some hilarious tweets. Take a look here:

House party when 🤣 — Ojasvi 👻 (@ojasvikhurana) March 31, 2023

gotta hustle hard to get one cell like this — Kritarth Mittal | Soshals (@kritarthmittal) March 31, 2023

Who ever stays there is lucky to have sunlight in the room — Faiz (@farzandfz) March 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Prime property with ample sunlight, efficient storage and design and comes free with a bed and uniform 😍 — shrè (@financialretard) March 31, 2023

Society timings are quite strict. — KS (@thetenthman10) March 31, 2023

I heard the area has plenty of bars — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) March 31, 2023

Still better than some of the rental homes in Mumbai — Prasad Rajguru (@PrasadRajguru1) March 31, 2023

also free meal but some labour work 😂 — Vaibhav Matere 🇮🇳👨‍💻 (@vaibhav_matere) March 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT In love with the view from balcony 😍 — Chirag Dogra (@ChiragSDogra) April 1, 2023

So, would you dare live here?