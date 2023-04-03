There’s no doubt about the fact that finding a rented flat or home in our nation is nothing less than a pain in the neck. From no parties to having a legit interview with them, desi landlords have some bizarre rules.
Bengaluru, known for its grave traffic and serious scarcity of rented flats, has some strict requirements when it comes to renting a house.
However, this man found the ‘perfect’ house in the city. But…
Manthan Gupta, a social media user, shared a picture of a room and announced that he found the best fully-furnished apartment with 24×7 security.
However, he was being sarcastic and the picture was of a jail cell!
Netizens were quick to understand and they responded with some hilarious tweets. Take a look here:
So, would you dare live here?