The door ground-breaking crime investigation show CID, for decades, has never failed us even slightly. Whether it's supplying us with mind-bending thriller episodes or stomach-hurting memes, ACP Pradyuman's gang has been a dream team. 

Right from mysteriously discovering who the katil is to giving forensic labs newfound fame, CID has made our childhood better, hell, it has been our childhood!

CID
Source: Scroll.in

Regardless, this time it's a new clip unearthed by Twitterati which is making weird claims (yes, weirder than the show already is).

A man in the video, with utmost confidence, claims:

"Ek aisa killer jo insaan ki shakal mein samaaj mein khule aam ghum raha hai; aise serial killers ko introverts kehte hain."

Wait, did he just say that? So the lazy sloth bear in me could be deemed anything but a serial killer!? I guess CID took it too far. 

This clip has broken all the doors of introverts' rooms and Twitter already feels attacked!

Also read: Call Yourself A True CID Fan? We Bet Even You Didn't Know These Cool Facts About The Iconic Show

Introverts be like: Daya, iski akal ka darwaza todo.