The door ground-breaking crime investigation show CID, for decades, has never failed us even slightly. Whether it's supplying us with mind-bending thriller episodes or stomach-hurting memes, ACP Pradyuman's gang has been a dream team.

Right from mysteriously discovering who the katil is to giving forensic labs newfound fame, CID has made our childhood better, hell, it has been our childhood!

Regardless, this time it's a new clip unearthed by Twitterati which is making weird claims (yes, weirder than the show already is).

A man in the video, with utmost confidence, claims:

"Ek aisa killer jo insaan ki shakal mein samaaj mein khule aam ghum raha hai; aise serial killers ko introverts kehte hain."

my irl sent me this and honestly what the hell???? 😭 pic.twitter.com/puKhfHyUTG — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) April 8, 2022

Wait, did he just say that? So the lazy sloth bear in me could be deemed anything but a serial killer!? I guess CID took it too far.

This clip has broken all the doors of introverts' rooms and Twitter already feels attacked!

cid really attacked us in the worst way we were too young to understand 😭😭 — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) April 8, 2022

Appo naa serial k!ller ah😭 brb adding professional k!ller in my resume. https://t.co/wkmE5thMTR — hema. (@desiducklings) April 8, 2022

This is basically more than half of stan twitter's population 😭😭😭 https://t.co/QidQUZ2b0f — kanthony brainrot era ♡ (@cloismiller) April 8, 2022

but i am an ambivert, so this makes me omnivorous animal? https://t.co/ySFQtGnM3v — D loves aaarrrceeeebeeee ❤ (@heythismeD) April 8, 2022

going to put 'serial killer' instead of introvert in my cv/bio now😭👍 https://t.co/ksZstg5Mj3 — . (@_illicitrose) April 8, 2022

CID ne kasam utaye hui hai ke har hadh paar karni hai 🤣 https://t.co/t2dr5MMiKz — Humna Azhar (@AzharHumna) April 8, 2022

Mai abhi CID dekhne jaane wali thi https://t.co/4lKqLzPzBt — Dhaakshu • Mai Zoya Ki 💜🪹 • 🦜🦖🦕 (@Dhaakshu) April 8, 2022

Introverts be like: Daya, iski akal ka darwaza todo.