"Beta, bas 12th karlo, fir toh aish hi aish hain."

If you have heard this statement at least once in your entire life, then congratulations, you have been scammed too. From the time we are born to the time we die, we are always looped in different everyday scams. In a thread, people reveal the biggest scams they have fallen for. As hilarious as they sound, they are quite true.

Well, here's what people had to share:

My mom : If you tell me the truth I won’t get angry 😂 — Black Privilege🤙🏿 (@Kodzeroo) June 28, 2022

After visitor gave you some money

Mom.. "l wil keep it safe for you" — Arshavin Ashley (@arshavinashle) June 28, 2022

salary remains the biggest scam of all time — Engineer Taps.... (@TapiwaMakaza6) June 29, 2022

Just one bite handipedzi 🤣 — Kanye Ray George (@raygeorgek) June 28, 2022

Growing up, 😅 — Fyah (@fyah_zw) June 28, 2022

Marriage is a scam shem — SpencerTheArchitect (@SpencerMangoko) June 28, 2022

Government : Vote for us and we promise 10 000+ jobs and free education by 2023 — BrosGotYou (@Wizman_Deopart) June 28, 2022

HIM / HER: I love you babe I'll never leave you — Black_Rose (@BlackRoseZw) June 28, 2022

Mom (family): I will give you your cash back. — Travis Kent (@Heyahey71938479) June 28, 2022

My mom:if u pass i buy u a bicycle — Tynoe (@TynoeRyles1212) June 28, 2022

Ad: congratulations you have won iphone 13 — Ministryofdrip☔️ (@Lamarcraig11) June 28, 2022

Cooking for 2hours eating for 5mins. Remain the Biggest Scam of all time😭 — _ThuhroseNdini🌹 (@ItsThuhrose) June 28, 2022

Girlfriend, just tell me the truth and I won't get mad — Amari's Dad (@kudzie_andisern) June 28, 2022

Have you ever fallen for these scams too?