"Beta, bas 12th karlo, fir toh aish hi aish hain."
If you have heard this statement at least once in your entire life, then congratulations, you have been scammed too. From the time we are born to the time we die, we are always looped in different everyday scams. In a thread, people reveal the biggest scams they have fallen for. As hilarious as they sound, they are quite true.
Well, here's what people had to share:
Name a scam I’ll go first— Black Privilege🤙🏿 (@Kodzeroo) June 28, 2022
My mom : If you tell me the truth I won’t get angry 😂
After visitor gave you some money— Arshavin Ashley (@arshavinashle) June 28, 2022
Mom.. "l wil keep it safe for you"
salary remains the biggest scam of all time— Engineer Taps.... (@TapiwaMakaza6) June 29, 2022
Just one bite handipedzi 🤣— Kanye Ray George (@raygeorgek) June 28, 2022
Marriage is a scam shem— SpencerTheArchitect (@SpencerMangoko) June 28, 2022
HIM / HER: I love you babe I'll never leave you— Black_Rose (@BlackRoseZw) June 28, 2022
Mom (family): I will give you your cash back.— Travis Kent (@Heyahey71938479) June 28, 2022
My mom:if u pass i buy u a bicycle— Tynoe (@TynoeRyles1212) June 28, 2022
Ad: congratulations you have won iphone 13— Ministryofdrip☔️ (@Lamarcraig11) June 28, 2022
Cooking for 2hours eating for 5mins. Remain the Biggest Scam of all time😭— _ThuhroseNdini🌹 (@ItsThuhrose) June 28, 2022