So you think you're having a hard time explaining your job to your family or relatives? Nothing beats the awkward encounter this graphic novelist recently had. In a Twitter thread, Stephanie Cooke recounted an incident in which she was asked about her profession as an erotica writer for children.

Cooke is a writer and editor who primarily works on comics and graphic novels for middle-grade and young adult audiences. And lately, while conversing with a woman, she was asked an intriguing question. When the author introduced herself as a graphic novelist, the person mistook her for an erotica writer. Honest mistake?

Shout out to the woman last night who asked me what I did and when I told her I wrote graphic novels for children, looked appalled and asked what kind of market there was for writing erotica for kids. — Stephanie Cooke - OH MY GODS 2 is out now! (@hellocookie) April 28, 2022

Cooke claimed that she was shocked to know that the author had made a full-time career out of it. In fact, she was quick to ask about what kind of market there was for such writers.

She was very shocked that I had made a full-time career out of it.



Anyways, this is taking off a bit but uh, check out my graphic novels which are NOT erotica in any way, shape, or form 😂 https://t.co/ZUcg51hA5Q — Stephanie Cooke - OH MY GODS 2 is out now! (@hellocookie) April 28, 2022

Following the author's account of her odd Q&A with the woman, other Twitter users shared similar experiences. And, judging by the comments, it appears that "graphic novel" isn't a widely known term for a comic book.

Wow that woman has a lot to unpack if that was the first conclusion she came to… — Regan (@thetypebeast) April 28, 2022

And this is why I love Twitter 😄 https://t.co/dpFkOf8NMh pic.twitter.com/eRFYLO23Q0 — I Literally Can’t Even (@geek_life13) April 30, 2022

As a middle school teacher, I have to explain EVERY YEAR to a few parents what graphic novels are. I just......... — Carrie Cross (@carriecross1974) April 29, 2022

So THIS is why I’ve been getting awkward looks when I explain my job! 😂 https://t.co/Xjf0ukrKpa — Jaimal Yogis (@jaimalyogis) April 30, 2022

I used to have "ghostwriter" as part of my bio. I can't tell you how many people asked if my work was "scary." 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Monique Poche (@moniquepoche) April 29, 2022

Lol, I guess people think graphic means explicit rather than visual. I think most people's lives would be a lot pleasanter if they occasionally consulted the dictionary... — Angela Volkov (@AngelaVolkov) April 29, 2022

This is what we call the euphemism treadmill. We dance around a topic until the dance itself becomes vulgar.



"Graphic", "adult", "mature", "arouse" -- these all had straightforward meanings until society decided we shouldn't talk about sex, so now every word refers to sex. — Swiss Army Chainsaw (@AndyBorne) April 29, 2022

I promise this wasn't me 🤣https://t.co/1mYeICROly — N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) April 29, 2022

"I write erotic novels…for children. They're *wildly* unpopular." pic.twitter.com/lzACUHh0wn — TheTrekspert was at STMC (@TheTrekspert) April 28, 2022

I work in the children's department of an indie bookstore and when I talk about the books for our 'older' customers I call them 'grown-up' and not 'adult' because adult sounds porny. 🤣 — Sharon ⚖️ SAY GAY #ForTHEEPeople (@sharonreader) April 28, 2022

This reminds me of when I was telling someone of my food intolerances, gluten & dairy. And they replied “so you can’t eat eggs at all?” 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Renee (@Varmint_Vittles) April 29, 2022

Reminds me of when I was a teen and joked I wrote fan-fiction. I meant it as in a fan made story but the person I was talking to assumed it was something nasty. — Ender Skippy (@EnderSkippy) April 29, 2022

My mom was shocked when I told her I was teaching some gaming classes in an upcoming semester. She thought I was teaching students about gambling rather than various aspects of video game design. — Jeanne Burch (@bulmasan) April 29, 2022

Reminds me of the time my mom took the one book I bought at the book fair away bc it was a "graphic novel" and I guess she thought I bought porn. At like a school book fair. At 12. — KnightOfAnger 🥚 (@kimalex19664) April 29, 2022

Not going to lie, I had never heard the term “graphic novel” until a few weeks ago. My 8 year old daughter had to explain what they were after she told me that she had bought “graphic novels” at the book fair. — Dale Calloway (@DalemarEQ) April 29, 2022

She's drinking herself into a coma today I think https://t.co/HKf7GtBWdv — Everything Awful, oh God, somebody do something (@WhiteWolfsbae) April 29, 2022

I mean, kids have to learn about BDSM one way or another. Cartoons can't do all the heavy lifting! https://t.co/tq4lrmzw6J pic.twitter.com/bCu2EQwSmb — wordmerchant (@MarathonMatson) April 29, 2022

Now, I feel we should switch back to the old jargon and call them comic books again.