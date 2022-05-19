There will likely be takers for most bizarre items, but that does not mean you should make them. Someone needs to tell that to Gucci and Adidas who have come together to design an umbrella that costs over 1 lakh rupees but isn't waterproof so you can't take it out when it's raining.

Amazing idea, why did no one think of this before?

There isn't much point to it at all. Gucci's website itself mentions that the thing is "decorative". Okay, but then surely they could have come up with a cheaper product if its only purpose is to look good and provide some shade from the sun.

Anyway, while we are trying to figure out the reasoning behind this product, so are the Chinese. It is priced slightly higher in the country, and people just can't wrap their heads around it.

The umbrella has become a topic of discussion in China. Meanwhile, the internet across the globe has some opinions.

This reminded me of something…

Gucci and Adidas are grabbing headlines in China for selling a $1,644 umbrella that doesn’t even stop you from getting wet https://t.co/j2rOOuhsPU via @luxury pic.twitter.com/hHeONjd46K — Dominique Mielle (@DominiqueMielle) May 19, 2022

Imagine buying a $1600 umbrella as a status symbol, discovering it doesn’t stop rain, then finding out it was never intended to work in the first place



I’d rather get publicly swindled out of $1600 in a low level ponzi scheme than be seen holding a gucci umbrella https://t.co/HD5uXZf51N — DavidNwaba (@MiguelWilbon) May 18, 2022

The $1600 gucci umbrella that really isn’t an umbrella is on par with people wearing glasses without frames — DavidNwaba (@MiguelWilbon) May 18, 2022

then why make it then? 😭 https://t.co/UEM8x4gmY9 — 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤⁷ •ᴗ• | moon knight brain rot (@bunny_yjk) May 18, 2022

U gotta be joking https://t.co/XMAw8aKlRW — cacamarichahehe (@RCHNS) May 18, 2022

Just put some sunscreen, throw your cap on and you're good to go. Unless you have ₹1 lakh to spare, in which case, I will still advice you to go for the sunscreen and the cap.