Sure, the sole purpose of social networking sites is to go beyond geographical borders and connect with people. But the dilemma springs up after that. When the Internet has designed multiple platforms to get different kinds of things done, do we stick to the protocol, or do we breach it for our own convenience?

Remember the boss lady who hired a prospective groom on a matrimonial site? Or the people who claim to have met the love of their lives on LinkedIn?

Another incident has joined the league of such cross-connections. A Twitter user stumbled upon a guy's profile on Bumble where he is seeking...a flat to live in Mumbai.

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv — ragda pattinson (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

The way he's worded each response to fit his house-hunting criteria, man, the creativity will have people swiping right on him in a jiffy. And given how tough it is to find a livable rental flat in Mumbai, we can't even blame him for leveraging every platform he can.

Twitter thinks this is both hilarious and smart.

things people have to do to rent a place in bombay https://t.co/eZIdGsjFYh — ~ swinton (@MrNarci) June 16, 2022

starting to think i’m using my Bumble profile for the wrong reasons https://t.co/mmE1qM3PZq — Akshaya 🏳️‍🌈 (@drlumbarpuncher) June 16, 2022

Bumble ready to disrupt property broking business! https://t.co/aLrWDKUh0P — Ani Borkar (@asinaib) June 16, 2022

People are using Twitter as bumble,bumble as nestaway...what's next?? https://t.co/HJuUZrjxmL — Yenna venum? (@DatSouthieChick) June 15, 2022

praying for my guy to find the perfect place they’re looking for https://t.co/zmXQeK4iTc — SG (@chasingcarsg) June 15, 2022

house hunting dates will be fun tho, I'd swipe right https://t.co/ZP8tQbk1qy — dahi papdi chat (@elafdafan) June 15, 2022

that guy is a genius. — Khushi (@lametweets_here) June 15, 2022

If next time somebody asks you to prove that you live in Bombay without saying that you live in Bombay, show them this.