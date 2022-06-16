Let's be honest, we all have made blunders while sending emails. While some of us forgot to attach the files, others addressed it to the wrong person but we all have been there. And, a job seeker accidentally sent a photo of a dog dressed as Steve Jobs instead of his resume to a potential employer.

Yes, Steve Jobs!

David Bryon Queen, the job seeker, took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the email he sent to the potential employer. However, instead of attaching his resume to his job application, he sent a picture of a dog dressed as the Apple founder, which also mentioned the years of his birth and death.

the time i accidentally sent a photo of a dog dressed as steve jobs instead of my resume pic.twitter.com/W7EoLu8O30 — david byron queen (@byron_queen) June 13, 2022

Needless to mention, netizens couldn't control their laughter and this is how they responded:

Did you…did you really send this?



I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂 — Kersti (@Kerstigirl) June 14, 2022

Did you get the job? — Lord of Kerry, Ocular Nervosa ❓🌻 (@ocularnervosa) June 14, 2022

As a hiring manager, this would absolutely DELIGHT me to receive. — Jorts Life Skills (@tremonenta) June 14, 2022

No way 😂😂 — Sunset (@SunsetsStuff) June 14, 2022

I’d hire you. Because of this. — M.R. Mandell (@MRMandell8) June 14, 2022

I can't stop laughing at that dog's face — Shiksha🌻BUY MY BOOK (PLEASE?)💛🧡 (@ShikshaWrites) June 14, 2022

Personally, Steve dogs is all I would need to see to know I've found a good candidate — Savannah 🍌 (@KittycxRS3) June 14, 2022

If I were hiring, I'd create a position for someone so creative. — Marla Tauscher (@MarlaTauscher) June 14, 2022

While some people had a great laugh, others shared their stories as well.

i accidentally submitted this video instead of my asl 2 final, i didn’t know until after the exam when my friend wanted to review my video and realised i submitted it ! she never brought it up with me, just gave me a 70 for that half of the test and i passed the class with a 94🙃 pic.twitter.com/8xBFM7b4oB — sky 🤍 loves the boys (@spdrgirl) June 14, 2022

I had to photograph & and classify types of stones for a geology class. I accidentally attached a photo of a little bunny to the end of the report, and I still got an A on it. 😆 — Þeudarīks (@nainbureikaa) June 14, 2022

Accidentally (and inexplicably) sent a GIF of King Bob the Minion with a job application years back.



Somehow, got the job 😂 pic.twitter.com/zxLcpM6mrc — Sarah Hill 🇺🇦💙💛 (@thelovelysarah) June 14, 2022

Reminds me of the time I sent this to a restaurant I applied to. I got hired tho pic.twitter.com/AzwPuVRezD — ash 🧌 (@unaware_bear) June 14, 2022

For my very last final of community college, I accidentally sent an .mp4 of Cardi B going "what is that? What IS thatttt?"



If nothing else, I made the prof laugh. — Katie (she/they) (@katmac95) June 14, 2022

And, some people just couldn't stop making memes!

You were hired immediately, right? pic.twitter.com/IJiL9MAwUh — jack mcgraw (@redmcgraw1) June 14, 2022

So dressing your dog like Steve Jobs IS normal! pic.twitter.com/UXQFSFQ3uH — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) June 14, 2022

Well, the internet is a hilarious place!