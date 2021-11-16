Our Indian kurta just made it through fast fashion, as H&M released a chocolate brown kurta shalwar in its latest collection. They named it a jersey shirt dress to make it fancier.

However, netizens soon called out this product. As it was typical kurta payjama, we Indians often wear it while visiting majid or at home.

The dress (our desi kurta) is priced at $34.99 (Rs 2,605), and we Indians obviously cannot take this.  

Here's what Twitteratis have to say about it. 

