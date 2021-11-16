Our Indian kurta just made it through fast fashion, as H&M released a chocolate brown kurta shalwar in its latest collection. They named it a jersey shirt dress to make it fancier.
However, netizens soon called out this product. As it was typical kurta payjama, we Indians often wear it while visiting majid or at home.
Why is it hip for H&M to sell kurta payjama as loungewear but when Desis wear kurta payjama it is “omg I love your ethnic costume” 🤨 pic.twitter.com/26sp9JAKLk— Sadia (@Sadiahrk) November 4, 2021
i'm crying what is every brown uncle's masjid fit doing on h&m pic.twitter.com/GFIN0fT9pk— zainab iqbal (@planetzainab) November 12, 2021
The dress (our desi kurta) is priced at $34.99 (Rs 2,605), and we Indians obviously cannot take this.
Here's what Twitteratis have to say about it.
If they wanted to be authentic they could have made the model put their hands behind their back.— Tinfoyal (@Tinfoyal) November 13, 2021
I honestly think HM is just getting lazier every season. This doesn't even fit properly.— Sarah Mostafa (@Sarahaymostafa) November 14, 2021
They are just copy our designs and give fancy names.— Momin (@EagleNinerOne) November 14, 2021
even the pose with the hands together in front...iconic— Aysha Khan (@ayshabkhan) November 12, 2021
You can buy the material and get it sewn for a tenner— ARkib (@MohammedAaqib95) November 13, 2021
This looks like Khameez/Kurta…— Sami Ahmed Mohammed (@IamMohammedSami) November 13, 2021
Y’all @hm is trying to sell this basic ass kurta for NINETY NINE DOLLARS??? pic.twitter.com/jDuKmsfQL4— Emaan Qureshi (@emaansqureshi) July 24, 2021
