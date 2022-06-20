Quitting a job ain't that easy, especially when you're not ready to have those awkward conversations that follow your decision. I feel resignations are easy when you don't like your firm and couldn't care lesser about how so and so would feel. But, when you just want to move on, how do you put it across?

Well, I think this brutally honest viral resignation letter shared by Harsh Goenka on a LinkedIn post could be your answer.

Goenka, the chairman of the RPG group, took this letter very seriously. However, it got a mixed reaction from people across the network. While some people just laughed it off, many others believed there is a wider concern that needs to be addressed here.

This is not the first time that such peculiar letters are doing the rounds of social media. Just last week, a 3-word resignation letter went viral.

And just last month, this Twitter user spoke about how toxic Indian work culture is.

India has a toxic work culture where most of the people feel satisfied by working late and unusually more than required. This is deep rooted and embedded in the system, is well accepted and expected out of people.

This has given rise to so many hidden mental issues and illness. — Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) May 28, 2022

The grind is never ending and I don't think it really makes a difference. One goes other comes but this toxicity of ass licking and long working hours has to stop somewhere. Everyone has accepted this as breathing air. — Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) May 28, 2022

I had this in my system for long and I don't want lectures on this is your age to slog and rest of your life will be smooth and your stupid dumbfuck influencers talking of productivity advocating about toxic work culture. — Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) May 28, 2022

And it is 'toxic' at a lot of places.

I suffered chronic depression at my previous workplace by just being a rebel and doing things at a faster pace than my boss and rest of my department. When all they did was drag and delay work to gain more importance so that people come to them more and they could prove they are — Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) May 28, 2022

Honestly speaking, these letters, this tweet and so many more out there are a reflection of a completely messed-up reality of the Indian work culture. Today, overworking is normal and boot-licking is appreciated.

And, if you're working just 9-5, are you even working?