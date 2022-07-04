We are often inclined towards doing restrictive things. Why? alag hi thrill milti hai. In today's edition of hilarious stuff we see on Twitter, we found some no parking sign boards from Bangalore, and they are spot-on for people who park vehicles anywhere they want.
A Twitter user named Aditya Morarka shared two images of no parking sign boards outside a house in Koramangala. Well, it looks like the house owners are pretty upfront, and no one would dare to park vehicles outside their house.
Have a look:
Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh— Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022
The signs also indicate how the house owners are used to this situation as they would not even let you park for 30 secs! Twittizens are comparing these parking boards with Pune and other cities.
The post has gone viral, and people can't help but chuckle at it. While some pointed out how owners cannot restrict people from parking on roads, some lauded the creativity of the house owners. Here's what they have to say:
All such boards are illegal. Can't restrict anyone from parking just coz it's in front of one's home. It's the road/pavement. https://t.co/5rsz53tvRa— Sharan Poovanna (@sharanpoovanna) July 4, 2022
Well gotta give it to them for the creativity instead of those god awful ugly advertisement boards which say no parking in a corner! 🥸 https://t.co/aYPtBNAh53— Rutuja yadav (@Rutujyadav) July 4, 2022
Excellent words written to create mind impact , vehicle owners will park these words in there mind instead of there vehicles. 😃😃 https://t.co/PE7w2np3DC— Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) July 4, 2022
Meanwhile, in Calcutta... https://t.co/YHcV32aGy8 pic.twitter.com/c3tqwjIHE6— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 3, 2022
Right behind 5th block. Pretending it’s not my car when angry residents prowling around. https://t.co/FO3sCsoTn0— Fahad Rasul (@rasulfahad) July 4, 2022
This reminds of pun sign boards in Pune 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/mxfpznoMnf— Kevin Bheda (@kevinbheda) July 3, 2022
Understandable https://t.co/niVV2PWvgr— 13 (@mortyinho) July 3, 2022
Banglore trying to be Pune🤫😂 https://t.co/tWDjq9spfe— Ritwik (@KaduRitwik) July 3, 2022
Damn! 😂 https://t.co/D7zUIybYOP— Saurabh Saha (@realistmonk) July 3, 2022
Roads are not meant for parking. Parking area are meant for parking.— Pratap - ప్రతాప్ (@PratapChowdar19) July 3, 2022
In Delhi, we have Punjabi Aunties doing constant parking surveillance;)— ank Dugar (@ankitd1) July 4, 2022
Better way to avoid is by charging for parking 😁— Sssz (@ssszn77) July 3, 2022
That said, vehicle owners will think twice before parking outside this house.
