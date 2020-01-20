"Tattoos are bad for the skin."

"Tattoos don't look good."

"People with tattoos are evil."

More often that not, people with tattoos are judged. If you've been inked, you probably know the pain and the stereotypes that are attached to getting a tattoo.

I mean, we've all been advised at least once by someone to not get a tattoo, right? But, we still did it/do it anyways. On that note, here are some hilariously relatable jokes on tattoos that'll crack you up.

1. When you are insecure as hell but still try to act cool...

getting a tattoo done by someone with a lot of tattoos is the same feeling I get when I work out next to someone already super in shape. Please don’t look me in the eyes, I’m ashamed. — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) January 4, 2020

2. The truth be told.

‘wHaT dO yOur TatTooS MeAn’

they mean im fucking cool ok — kaytamine (@fleetwood__max) July 8, 2019

3. Something worth thinking about.

sure my tattoos will look stupid when i get old but have you ever considered that they look stupid now too — dirt prince (@pant_leg) June 13, 2018

4. When your parents are trying to convince you to not get a tattoo...

“Why tattoos? You wouldn’t put stickers on a nice car.” Ma’am I am at best a 2003 Corolla. — grapefruit topo (@michael_aas) June 2, 2019

5. BURN!

"Wow 3 tattoos.. those are pretty permanent you know"



Me: wow 3 kids... those are pretty damn permanent CAROL — Emily Barry (@EmiBarry) July 26, 2017

6. What a deep explanation!

Dude: cool tattoo what does it mean



Me: flower :) — kenz (@kenzgm) April 29, 2019

7. When you are no longer a beginner...

my first tattoo: spent years planning, got it drawn nine months before, played around with sizing for a while, picked a spot on my body months ahead, did research on tattoo parlors



my second tattoo: me likey, ink NOW!!! — ~ taylor ~ (@tayIorjw) November 18, 2018

8. Can't argue with that.

Family: Why would you get tattoos? They’re expensive and painful to get and they are PERMANENT!



Also family: Have a baby :) — ditch pony (@molly7anne) September 17, 2018

9. Get over it!

Another baby boomer at work looked at the tattoo on my arm and said “you know those are permanent right” and i said no — Deyoncé (@deelalz) August 31, 2018

10. When innocent kids ask innocent question...

my niece asked me one day why i always wear the same tattoos like LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 💀 — 🔮 (@raullgto) September 29, 2018

11. When reality hits you hard...

“Your tattoos will look ugly when you’re old”



Bold of you to assume the planet will last that long Karen — Jakob 🥀 (@TheJakobRose) December 25, 2018

12. Priceless reaction.

My dad’s reaction seeing my tattoo for the first time



Enjoy pic.twitter.com/b329ovqFoN — Bobby Ocampo (@shish_keBOBBY) December 25, 2018

13. Well, guilty as charged.

If your tattoos aren’t stupid you’re a fucking nerd — kat yeary (@katyeary) February 27, 2019

14. When the tattoo trend was new in the early 2000s...

early 2000's lower back tattoos be like



•°*”˜˜”*°•.ƸӜƷ.•°*”˜˜”*°• — ⚠️maxx⚠️ (@climaxximus) January 13, 2020

15. When your parents react to your tattoo...

16. When you are under the wrong influence...

That’s it imma about to get butterfly tattoos on my face pic.twitter.com/caAIXK7ple — ❤️🎄 (@ayeeevero) January 13, 2020

17. When you get too creative...

18. Hypocrisy?

them: I want my tattoo to have some personal meaning to it.



their tattoo: pic.twitter.com/r0OCwMg3ny — franklin (@_franklinpham_) January 12, 2020

19. Reality of my life...

Tattoo: booked

Bank account: empty pic.twitter.com/bZ38EOGvMd — true dick detective (@yogrlsfavrapper) January 12, 2020

20. Totally agreed.

21. Don't think too much. Go for it.

I want a bunch of weird tattoos but i also don’t wanna explain to my kids why dad thought a flying saucer landing on his nipple would be cool and funny in his early 20s — Tyler Melancon (@melancon_tyler) January 17, 2020

22. It's true.

No funny shit some of y’all tattoos look like stickers 😓 — VET 🦂 (@unrulyyyyyyy) January 18, 2020

23. Hard to decide which was worse.

What’s funny is that Bob got a nice tattoo of a penguin meanwhile I got a tattoo of a naked lady with a big ole bush — 🅣🅘🅝🅨 (@stonersansa) January 18, 2020

24. Ouch!

25. The perfect tattoo indeed.

The perfect tattoo pic.twitter.com/yklKTquT9n — Funny Tweets (@The_FunnyBot) January 16, 2020

26. Someone please notice it.

When you go out of your way to make your tattoo visible and you still don't get any compliments 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vsMKlBu8TV — Hoesome Headbanger (80%) (@KindaFunnyRaver) January 15, 2020

27. Yes, it's funny.

I kinda think it’s funny I work on HR and have tons of tattoos — ♈︎ ☾ (@arieswhobish) January 13, 2020

28. Then do it.

I joked that I’d tattoo the monster emblem in my ass but now i kinda wanna do it — go away (@dapeoplesshelbo) January 18, 2020

29. Good idea.

I’m going to get a question mark tattoo because my life is 100% a joke — Amber Dawn Butler (@rubyandemeralds) January 17, 2020

30. It looks like a Christmas tree though.

My little sis asked me why I had a Christmas tree on my arm pic.twitter.com/AooUZUlk21 — Logan Maddox (@MaddoxLogan28) October 1, 2018

31. Who would have thought that?

I keep the kids occupied by letting them color in the flowers pic.twitter.com/7rLZGyzTEy — tiffany✨ (@tiiiffanyyy19) October 1, 2018

32. But, why?

I have laundry care instructions tattooed on my back pic.twitter.com/p1ixcVeraf — Gin (@SlowestWhippet) February 28, 2019

33. Oh the irony!

34. Is this for real?

THANK YOU (i’m a transparent and double-sided tape stan) pic.twitter.com/PQ1B4SlWUy — harley (@yeehawrley) February 28, 2019

35. Good for you.