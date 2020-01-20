More often that not, people with tattoos are judged. If you've been inked, you probably know the pain and the stereotypes that are attached to getting a tattoo.
I mean, we've all been advised at least once by someone to not get a tattoo, right? But, we still did it/do it anyways. On that note, here are some hilariously relatable jokes on tattoos that'll crack you up.
1. When you are insecure as hell but still try to act cool...
getting a tattoo done by someone with a lot of tattoos is the same feeling I get when I work out next to someone already super in shape. Please don’t look me in the eyes, I’m ashamed.— sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) January 4, 2020
2. The truth be told.
3. Something worth thinking about.
4. When your parents are trying to convince you to not get a tattoo...
5. BURN!
"Wow 3 tattoos.. those are pretty permanent you know"— Emily Barry (@EmiBarry) July 26, 2017
Me: wow 3 kids... those are pretty damn permanent CAROL
6. What a deep explanation!
Dude: cool tattoo what does it mean— kenz (@kenzgm) April 29, 2019
Me: flower :)
7. When you are no longer a beginner...
my first tattoo: spent years planning, got it drawn nine months before, played around with sizing for a while, picked a spot on my body months ahead, did research on tattoo parlors— ~ taylor ~ (@tayIorjw) November 18, 2018
my second tattoo: me likey, ink NOW!!!
8. Can't argue with that.
Family: Why would you get tattoos? They’re expensive and painful to get and they are PERMANENT!— ditch pony (@molly7anne) September 17, 2018
Also family: Have a baby :)
9. Get over it!
Another baby boomer at work looked at the tattoo on my arm and said “you know those are permanent right” and i said no— Deyoncé (@deelalz) August 31, 2018
10. When innocent kids ask innocent question...
my niece asked me one day why i always wear the same tattoos like LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 💀— 🔮 (@raullgto) September 29, 2018
11. When reality hits you hard...
“Your tattoos will look ugly when you’re old”— Jakob 🥀 (@TheJakobRose) December 25, 2018
Bold of you to assume the planet will last that long Karen
12. Priceless reaction.
13. Well, guilty as charged.
If your tattoos aren’t stupid you’re a fucking nerd— kat yeary (@katyeary) February 27, 2019
14. When the tattoo trend was new in the early 2000s...
early 2000's lower back tattoos be like— ⚠️maxx⚠️ (@climaxximus) January 13, 2020
•°*”˜˜”*°•.ƸӜƷ.•°*”˜˜”*°•
15. When your parents react to your tattoo...
I feel it pic.twitter.com/HQtnWwzZqE— Bex-tra 🤟 (@1becca7) December 27, 2018
16. When you are under the wrong influence...
That’s it imma about to get butterfly tattoos on my face pic.twitter.com/caAIXK7ple— ❤️🎄 (@ayeeevero) January 13, 2020
17. When you get too creative...
future tattoo? ye !!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/G4EPPhre9U— - cryptic rigatoni (@dunkindookers) January 13, 2020
18. Hypocrisy?
19. Reality of my life...
Tattoo: booked— true dick detective (@yogrlsfavrapper) January 12, 2020
Bank account: empty pic.twitter.com/bZ38EOGvMd
20. Totally agreed.
Agreed pic.twitter.com/GI1TK7Id2s— ⛓⚠️⛓ (@ciarananan) February 27, 2019
21. Don't think too much. Go for it.
22. It's true.
No funny shit some of y’all tattoos look like stickers 😓— VET 🦂 (@unrulyyyyyyy) January 18, 2020
23. Hard to decide which was worse.
What’s funny is that Bob got a nice tattoo of a penguin meanwhile I got a tattoo of a naked lady with a big ole bush— 🅣🅘🅝🅨 (@stonersansa) January 18, 2020
24. Ouch!
When karma hits you like a truck. #funny #tattoos pic.twitter.com/PuiqAoa4zH— lilymay204 (@lilymay204) January 17, 2020
25. The perfect tattoo indeed.
26. Someone please notice it.
When you go out of your way to make your tattoo visible and you still don't get any compliments 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vsMKlBu8TV— Hoesome Headbanger (80%) (@KindaFunnyRaver) January 15, 2020
27. Yes, it's funny.
I kinda think it’s funny I work on HR and have tons of tattoos— ♈︎ ☾ (@arieswhobish) January 13, 2020
28. Then do it.
I joked that I’d tattoo the monster emblem in my ass but now i kinda wanna do it— go away (@dapeoplesshelbo) January 18, 2020
29. Good idea.
I’m going to get a question mark tattoo because my life is 100% a joke— Amber Dawn Butler (@rubyandemeralds) January 17, 2020
30. It looks like a Christmas tree though.
My little sis asked me why I had a Christmas tree on my arm pic.twitter.com/AooUZUlk21— Logan Maddox (@MaddoxLogan28) October 1, 2018
31. Who would have thought that?
I keep the kids occupied by letting them color in the flowers pic.twitter.com/7rLZGyzTEy— tiffany✨ (@tiiiffanyyy19) October 1, 2018
32. But, why?
I have laundry care instructions tattooed on my back pic.twitter.com/p1ixcVeraf— Gin (@SlowestWhippet) February 28, 2019
33. Oh the irony!
February 28, 2019
34. Is this for real?
THANK YOU (i’m a transparent and double-sided tape stan) pic.twitter.com/PQ1B4SlWUy— harley (@yeehawrley) February 28, 2019
35. Good for you.
I had two kids before I got any tattoos and I can tell you which experience I’ll be repeating every few years for the foreseeable future. (Hint: My husband had a vasectomy 4 years ago.)— Squirrel Herder (@squirrelshorts) September 17, 2018