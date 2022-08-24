Sports can be a challenging profession as you are always competing with someone. Shooter Abhinav Bindra is a giant personality in Indian Olympic history as he became the first individual gold medal winner in India's Olympics. 

An old video of him is doing rounds on the internet where he talks about how Jack Daniel helped him win a gold medal. Yup, you read that right. 

Abhinav Bindra had a hard time calming his emotions during the Beijing Olympic finals. He made a revelation that the night before the Beijing Olympic final in 2008, he had to get drunk to calm himself. 

The night before my Olympic final, I was nervous, I couldn't sleep, I was about to die. I went to my toilet kit and opened the two bottles. I drank them and then the next day, a gold medal! I was armed with self-respect and Jack Daniels, who the hell could beat me on that day. 

Many are lauding Abhinav for his victory, praising Jack Daniels and a few pointed out the what-ifs from this incident. 

JD got our backs!

