We all love ourselves a cold beer. To the point, most of us will go anywhere if it's being served. That's why pretty every place, no matter how expensive or cheap they are, if they serve alcohol, they serve beer.

But if you think you are the biggest fan of the beverage,you are wrong. See, this 36-year-old German man, who has been paralysed due to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was able to communicate for the first time, courtesy of a mind-reading chip doctors implanted on his brain, straight up asked for a beer.

He's been in this condition since February 2019. The man had to go through surgery, where the doctors planted two small electrodes into his motor cortex, the part of the human brain responsible for movements.

He was kept under observation for months and was told to think about moving his body parts and trained him to respond to 'yes' or 'no' questions. The medics then applied the system to a spelling regime, eventually allowing the man to communicate with words and ideas.

So, when he could communicate, he asked for a beer and expressed his love for his son by saying, 'I love my cool son'.

This is awesome!