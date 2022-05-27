Recently an asshole IAS officer and his wife grossly abused their power by shutting down an entire public stadium only so they could walk their dog. It was only after the incident got called out by the media, that the government decided to take some action against the corrupt officials. Their punishment? The duo has been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

Dear IAS/IPS officers on twitter- आपके यहाँ इसको क्या कहते हैं? हमारे यहाँ इसको भौकाल कहते हैं…. pic.twitter.com/xyaCM9n5lj — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 26, 2022

What the fuck? I don't know what world they're living in, but for us mortals, a punishment usually includes a giant yelling from our boss, dock of pay or suspension. Not being served an all-expenses-paid workcation on a silver platter.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Twitter was equally enraged at this bizarre 'punishment' (read: achievement)

Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh need the country’s finest IAS officers, not disgraced bad apples who’ll be even farther from scrutiny there to do as they please. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 27, 2022

Can I get a punishment transfer to Ladakh for a few months?! — Happymon Jacob ഹാപ്പിമോൻ ജേക്കബ് (@HappymonJacob) May 27, 2022

Mujhe bhi Ladakh jaana hai, koi kutta dedo tehlane ke liye. — Shashwat Maheshwari (@sanshash) May 26, 2022

Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh -- two of the most strategic locations - deserve bureaucrats who behave like 'self entitled zamindars' ? — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 27, 2022

The wonderful Indian civil service habit of sending people to 'punishment postings', as if those places don't deserve competent bureaucrats. — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) May 26, 2022

Is #WhereWillTheDogGo a hashtag yet ? — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi)

Bureaucrat transferred to Ladakh. His wife transferred to Arunachal. And not many people know, but the dog has been transferred to News18 studio. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 26, 2022

Why are people calling Ladakh a “punishment posting”? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 26, 2022

So the dog will be chilling & walking around in the hills of Ladakh and/or Arunachal.



Yay for the dog 🐶 — Amrita Bhinder 🇮🇳 (@amritabhinder) May 26, 2022

Rather than dock their salaries, the State punishes the guilty civil servants by transferring them, not realising it is insulting the places where it has transferred them.



When would we grasp that a transfer to beautiful Ladakh or Arunachal is not a punishment but a promotion. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 26, 2022

Amazing. I was just out for a run in Ladakh. I saw a dog run 100meters in record time. Really athletic. Not sure where the dog has been training, but very very impressive. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 27, 2022

Why are we punishing Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh by transferring the IAS couple there??? — Priyaa Yadav 2.0 (@PriyaaReturnz) May 26, 2022

All jokes aside, while Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are undoubtedly beautiful stretches of land, they are also highly volatile regions from a defence perspective that deserve competent officers, not nincompoops lacking basic human decency. Suspend them!