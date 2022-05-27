Recently an asshole IAS officer and his wife grossly abused their power by shutting down an entire public stadium only so they could walk their dog. It was only after the incident got called out by the media, that the government decided to take some action against the corrupt officials. Their punishment? The duo has been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

What the fuck? I don't know what world they're living in, but for us mortals, a punishment usually includes a giant yelling from our boss, dock of pay or suspension. Not being served an all-expenses-paid workcation on a silver platter. 

Twitter was equally enraged at this bizarre 'punishment' (read: achievement)

All jokes aside, while Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are undoubtedly beautiful stretches of land, they are also highly volatile regions from a defence perspective that deserve competent officers, not nincompoops lacking basic human decency. Suspend them!