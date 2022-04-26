Elon Musk has given us enough hints to buy Twitter, and it's a reality now! 

The Tesla CEO has offered around $44 billion to take over Twitter, and guess what? Twitter accepted it. The world waits to see the changes Musk would bring to the company as he plans to make many.

Meanwhile, as the news settles in, Indians already have many requests for Elon Musk. One such request is doing rounds on Twitter about the Indian companies he should buy and improve. 

Here are some Indian companies desis want Elon Musk to acquire:

What if Elon takes over Bollywood? 

Any more requests?

