Elon Musk has given us enough hints to buy Twitter, and it's a reality now!

The Tesla CEO has offered around $44 billion to take over Twitter, and guess what? Twitter accepted it. The world waits to see the changes Musk would bring to the company as he plans to make many.

Meanwhile, as the news settles in, Indians already have many requests for Elon Musk. One such request is doing rounds on Twitter about the Indian companies he should buy and improve.

Here are some Indian companies desis want Elon Musk to acquire:

It's a request Elon! Please buy this Indian company..It will profit u like hell pic.twitter.com/AxA6VRumrZ — Kalia(Chotta Bheem waala) (@ChottaKalia) April 14, 2022

Requesting Elon Musk to takeover SBI and improve its customer service. 🙏 — Bro (@abroverse) April 26, 2022

Bhai @elonmusk yeh IRCTC kharid lo please — Viraj Raundal (@virajraundal8) April 25, 2022

Leave twitter, buy an Indian IT company and get into IT — Crypto Harry (@CryptoKingHarry) April 22, 2022

Adani and reliance.. — $U₹E$H KUMA₹ (@Skumar047) April 26, 2022

If Elon is about value unlocking, what better than ITC 😆 — Smart Sync Services (@SmartSyncServ) April 26, 2022

I think ola or ather but i know he won't as he Don't like two wheelers — learner (@PatilInvests) April 26, 2022

Yes Bank Vodafone Idea Suzlon BPCL IDFC Bank Reliance Power 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Abhisek Agarwalla (@iamabhisekagar) April 26, 2022

Paytm..😀 — Tushar Patil (@patiltushark) April 26, 2022

Infosys — ishi (@somya38726751) April 26, 2022

Entire media — Rohith Kumar (@Rohith_Kumar1) April 26, 2022

@elonmusk - Please buy @delhivery - an Indian logistics company.

Professional Logistics is as important as #FreeSpeech. #DelhiveryNeverDelivers and hope you can turn things around. — Aravind (@howdoitellu) April 26, 2022

PNB 😂😂😂😂 — Nishant Aneja (@Aneja284) April 26, 2022

Rpower l,Suzlon,Vodafone Idea,Yes bank & all future's group companies. — Dinesh Khiani (@dinesrajukhiani) April 26, 2022

Vimal Pan Masala — TheBlastphemist (@blastphemist) April 26, 2022

What if Elon takes over Bollywood?

Requesting Elon musk to takeover Bollywood and improve the mind ability of bollywood directors. — Jyotirmoy (@JyotirmoyT_) April 26, 2022

Any more requests?

Read more: A Twitter User Asked What Would Happen If Elon Musk Bought Indian News. The Answers Were Hilarious.