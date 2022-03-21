If you have grown up in a desi household, you know how mothers love their Tupperware ka dabba more than you. From reusing things to recycling one, Indian mom's jugaad proves how creative and talented they are.

We have compiled a list of incidents where our desi mom's jugaad left us in splits and yet won our hearts.

1. This bottle of vodka was spotted during a pooja where the mother stored oil for devotional rituals. Call this a jugaad and a perfect lesson by desi mom.



In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/FtX3j1NPDk — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 17, 2022

2. Who needs a gas or a stove when Indian moms can make hot chapatis straight out of a fireplace?

Desi Mom Making Rotis On A 'Jugaad' Chulha Will Make All Your 'Kaneda Wale' Friends Die Laughing https://t.co/QMv8D0pLRn pic.twitter.com/l5IDM8TA4I — Cyril Anayochukwu Okoro ♛ (@SCOJAY_) January 14, 2018

3. Because Indian moms always find a way to win your heart! Though the mother-in-law could not cook non-veg but still impressed us with this heartwarming gesture.



So the story goes that son-in-law demanded chicken in dinner but the problem was in-laws were vegetarian. So the chweet mom-in-law came up with this yummy Indian jugaad! Lol joke 😜 but I love the presentation 😋😘 pic.twitter.com/hnZ71uGlzw — Kapil Sahni (@kapilsahni) July 4, 2018

4. That's a perfect visual to define optimum utilisation of sunlight by our Indian moms.



5. Festivals call for some good food, and only Indian moms know the real hacks. It's intriguing to see even with the minimal supplies our moms are great innovators.



Indian #Jugaad knows no bounds. Here, my mom is using plastic covers for making Athirasam 😍



Wishing everyone a very happy #Deepavali 🎆💣 pic.twitter.com/Q4MyLidaJ7 — Rajasekhar V #SaveSoil (@rajasekharv1979) November 13, 2020

6. Ever wondered how a gym cycle can be used to grind flour? Watch this innovation below:



ग़ज़ब का आविष्कार. काम भी और कसरत भी. कॉमेंट्री भी शानदार. 👌👍

VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Lg3HBCabzo — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 29, 2020

7. Just little things we learn from our Indian moms. Did you know? Rice water can provide nutrients and minerals to your plants.



Good morning Gentle reminder, if you cook rice at home and has houseplants or garden, water your plants with rice water. Your plants will be so healthy and love it! My mom taught me this since I was very little, let me know if you try this too :). pic.twitter.com/EFYkcOsbnW — pink peppercorn (@ricis_angel) March 20, 2022

8. Who could tell it was a pyjama before? Btw, that's a great hack to reuse old clothes.



I was planning to throw my old pyjamas, but my mom got some good Desi jugaad techniques😂. pic.twitter.com/Rrcy4axj2A — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) November 18, 2018

9. I am not crying, you are!



10. That's a perfect metaphor for how our moms create comfort in our discomfort moments.

Indeed we've got so much to learn from our mothers!

