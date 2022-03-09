Remember when a news anchor unwaveringly wore a space suit inside the studio to cover Chandrayaan-2? Or the time a military tanker jutted out from the screen and blew up the anchor mid monologue?

Enough of the gags; props to Indian media for going out of their way (quite literally) to give a crystal clear picture of the situation. We bring this up now because, in the thick of the election season, there is another report that has grabbed our eyeballs. You can't afford to miss this one.

This news anchor has apparently been tasked with predicting the number of seats the Congress party will secure and he's simply making sure that he doesn't suck at it. He lied flat on the studio floor and began doing push-ups. Yep, you read it right.

He also boasts that he can do 100 push-ups, but he'd prefer to stop at three because that's the number of seats the Congress party will win! Brilliant!

Nope, you aren't alone. Twitter is as bewildered as you are.

This ain't the first time. Seems like our over-enthu cutlet has a history of becoming the brunt of the jokes.

If I had a penny for every time I said "this is peak Indian media", I'd have enough money to buy votes this election season.