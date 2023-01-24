Influencers have a special way of describing things. They bejewel everything in a way that sounds more tempting than it could actually have been. And so when an influencer called a mixture of palak, chole, and chawal ‘interesting and unique,’ Netizens united and said that’s what we do every day with leftover food.

Koi roko in influenza ko.. intresting dish…ffs that's how most Indians eat dal chawal and sabji… pic.twitter.com/i6AzYDw1Fd — Pablo Pillai Unofficial (@dakuwithchaku) January 22, 2023

Have a look at netizens being hilariously relatable and serving good tweets

This is the special dish I make aadhi raat ko using all the bacha hua khana 😂 — Veronica (@VeronicaSixteen) January 22, 2023

Same. I wanna finish all in one bowl. Less bartan. Didi is on something else only 😂 — Pablo Pillai Unofficial (@dakuwithchaku) January 23, 2023

Are yahi to mummy bachi hui sabjio ke saath karti h… — The Charterd Civil Engineer (@pertinacious_me) January 23, 2023

2 ka maal 20 me bechne ki technic 😆 — यह है मुम्बई मेरी जान 💕 (@love_in_mumbai) January 23, 2023

Isn't this how we eat whatever's remaining on the plate at a wedding buffet?😂 — A (@appynessalways) January 22, 2023

hahah Chandni Chowk may there are shops selling this for ages…or hum to ghar par hee khatey hai.speciallly rice and chole left from last night :)…. — Prasad Np (@desiTraveler) January 23, 2023

My daughter eats this dish almost everyday after school, but alas! without using any word even closed to tempting….. — DRSunanda Mitra (@sunandamitra) January 23, 2023

Inn plates mey na jany kitni unique unique dishes banti hongi har wedding season mey pic.twitter.com/onKl217Ttu — KS (@twenty_four_k) January 23, 2023

Lol I ate this in hostel daily in a thali, 4 years back. That too with Paneer — Aniket (@aniketium1) January 23, 2023

Incomplete dish – the papad Churi at the top is missing. — Ankit (@PSAnkit) January 23, 2023

Ye toh shaadi waali thaali main automatically ho jaata hai 🤷🏻‍♀️ — TairteRaho_TairteRaho (@Ojas_Sondhi) January 23, 2023

I am eating this since childhood using my hands. Aur ghee upar se dalte hain. :/ — Jyotsna Shukla (@Anulok812) January 23, 2023

Yeh Pizze Burgir wali Gen Z ko yehi tempting lagta h — Avish Mathur (@mathur_sahb) January 23, 2023

What interesting and unique things do you make with your leftover food? Let us know in the comments below.

