Don't you just love it when you come across an Instagram account that just fits in your life? The posts are so real, you cannot help but laugh and cry at the same time. The perfect satirical Instagram account doesn't exis...nope, we found it.

This Instagram account loves to give a reality check from time to time in its posts. With 7.1 million followers, the account is run by two people- Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris. Their humour is a class apart, and wholesome. One simply cannot get enough of it and everyone relates to it.

Not just the posts, even the captions are hilarious.

Gym? We don't know her.

Adulting sucks and you cannot change my mind about it.

Pictures ke liye saala kuch bhi karega.

This is why I have no social capacity left in me.

This sounds like my life.

Why pick up calls when you can ignore them?

Give me food "all times, and by all times I mean all the time, every of the time."

Lifehack unlocked.

My organs party every time I hydrate myself.

It is what it is.

You can check out their account here for their realistic humourous posts. It's definitely worth a couple of scrolls.