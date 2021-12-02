They may label you as secretive, self-absorbed, or even pompous, but deep down you know you're simply a nice little introvert. Although the public image is that you despise people, you know for a fact that you are just 'Unbothered. Moisturised. Happy in your own lane. Focused. Flourishing'.

Well, it seems like for the first time, the internet is trying to slip into the skin of introverts and is rolling out memes that are exclusively by and for them.

So, the introverts of Twitter (and also extroverts) brace yourselves as we bring to you the finest memes that scream 'introvert hu bhai.'

Introvert hu bhai viva mein examinar ke samne kuch bol hi nhi paya 😴 pic.twitter.com/zWaqemZfYg — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) November 26, 2021

Introvert hu Bhai, sabko pareshan nahi karti. Onlyy you guys know how real I'm :)😭 pic.twitter.com/JUMwT8GHSs — Momos♡ (@anii_tweetsx) December 1, 2021

Some CA’s be like

Introvert hu bhai,

Audit karke bhi fees nahi mang paya 🙆‍♂️ — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) November 27, 2021

Introvert hu na bhai.... Director koi bhi movie leke aata hai... NAA nhi kar pata hu pic.twitter.com/uUD1cUEAGf — कآپஇAλ  (@Kunalevicshukla) December 1, 2021

Introvert hu bhai, I can only socialise with dogs. — ruth// (@aayirutmastanii) November 28, 2021

Introvert hu Na bhai isliye DRS nahi le paya pic.twitter.com/WCko2yfhWG — Chìggï (@Chgg66709755) November 27, 2021

Introvert hu bhai, HR se Hike ki baat nhi kr paya#KauaLe https://t.co/ccgcQfNeQ0 — SHIVAM JAISWAL (@shivamjaiswal64) November 30, 2021

Introvert hu bhai

Dukaan wale ne kam paise diye, kuch bol nahi paaya — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) November 27, 2021

After winning the 7th ballon d'or



Messi - introvert hu bhai isliye 7 ballon d'or and 6 golden shoe jeetne ke baad bhi khud ko GOAT nhi bolta.



Ronaldo - Factos 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFOfAu57JM — Bhom Singh (@Pratihar04) December 1, 2021

Introvert hu bhai, savage reply dene ki jagah "Jo bolta hai wahi hota hai" bolke aa jata hu !! — अभिमन्यु (@abhiishutup) November 28, 2021

Introvert hu bhai , Ladkiyan khana khaa rhi thi,bhukha hi beitha rhaa unke khana khtm hone ke intzaar mein😫 pic.twitter.com/IaR7rsOoBp — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) November 27, 2021

While netizens have been displaying their introvert behaviour, food delivery service Zomato also jumped on the bandwagon, sharing an 'introvert hu bhai' meme.

While these memes have been cracking us up, there are a set of other memes from the other side of the fence too that make you go ROFL.

This extrovert urge to talk with everyone but kya kru yaar saab introvert hai yaha.#introverthubhai — Ansari shaaab (@Ansari_shaaab) November 27, 2021

On my way to make "Introvert hu na bhai" memes on twitter /insta dot Com. pic.twitter.com/u988zFz8Vr — Swargiya Circuit udas (@Being_circuit2) November 26, 2021

Someone:- itna introvert hu bhai..



Frustrated me:- pic.twitter.com/5CQXj67oDm — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) November 26, 2021

How much relatable is too much relatable?