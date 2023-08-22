If you ever feel there’s some severe lack of motivation in your life, scroll LinkedIn for a minute and observe how your quest for inspiration soon converts into an unsurmountable dose of pressure. The seemingly ‘professional’ social media platform is an abode to outrageous employers validating toxic work culture, old school friends overachieving in their lives, and literally every connection proudly proclaiming their job change to the world.

But even in the vastly chaotic world of LinkedIn, there exist rare moments of respite, thanks to hilarious LinkedIn profiles.

A renowned Twitter (ugh, now, X) account dedicated to ‘‘ (@StateOfLinkedIn) recently posted a snapshot of a profile where somebody has added their work experience as an ‘investor’ of all the big tech giants, including Alphabet and Microsoft, they have invested in.

I can’t work out if this is terrible or genius — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) August 21, 2023

While it makes sense to some extent, it’s very hilarious. Here’s how people are reacting:

no this is genius 😂



this is what you call a FACADE, a brilliant one https://t.co/jBkyEGG6Rh — Russian DeFi (@RussianDefi) August 22, 2023

I'm about to go and update my LinkedIn https://t.co/DaTmeATVlv — 🇨🇲🖤🌹 (@Jolie__x) August 22, 2023

I can’t even be mad at this. It’s just pure insanity. https://t.co/Fs6ojYMczq — Prince of Crypto (@Prince_ofCrypto) August 21, 2023

I think similar thoughts of people who list “advisor” on a dozen organizations. But this one is at least funny. https://t.co/ZSJNf89YHH — James Wester (@jameswester) August 21, 2023

Theoretically correct https://t.co/1ktsLC3VhS — hooker with a penis (@inner_eulogy) August 22, 2023

Reminds me of the days folks put themselves as working for Google because they ran AdSense on their websites 😅 https://t.co/hbNYmOWihe — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) August 21, 2023

the person was like: There is always a way to relate yourself to a company that you want to be a part of 💡 https://t.co/t8IizwZmD1 — Bilâl Arıgün (@bilalarigun) August 21, 2023

Updating my profile now, adios!