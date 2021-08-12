Sabyasachi's latest collection with H&M has become the internet's latest target. The brand, which was previously trolled for selling a basic saree at the price of ₹9999, is now being compared to the horrific Indian outfit from Harry Potter.
Yes, the ill-fated fashion catastrophe that Parvati Patil wore to the Yule Ball.
I have literally seen nothing worse looking than this design.— Pallavi (@DanceObsessed93) August 12, 2021
Maybe Padma Patil's. But it's up there. https://t.co/ILQWuVRBkU
The costume designers for Harry Potter need to sue. They’ve stolen Padma Patil’s outfit from the Yule Ball. It was dead back then too https://t.co/ZtWeeVabVK— Enigma (@noggybels) August 12, 2021
im not paying $50 to get a kurti at H&M of all places https://t.co/GoUYiAQTE7— 석지니 (@seokjinchai) August 12, 2021
The Sabyasachi x H&M slander is hilarious! and also accurate. honestly what was that mess??? https://t.co/O59K5Th3YT— JasBeingJas (social media break) (@Jasbeingjas037) August 11, 2021
There is more where that came from.
Sabyasachi X H&M pic.twitter.com/GljeR6LECz— BROWN GIRL MEMES (@browngirImemes) August 11, 2021
Sabyasachi x H&M pic.twitter.com/qczAJ0cxtY— Sanya Bhargav (@sanyabhargav) August 11, 2021
Sabyasachi x H&M ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EhCdh0Fipn— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 12, 2021
Sabyasachi x HnM parda pic.twitter.com/s1Bc2c44uY— s (@yoongienthusias) August 11, 2021
Sabyasachi x H&M pic.twitter.com/76KCFMmUH4— Curry Bradshaw | Whiskey🌱 (@WhiskeyTwilight) August 12, 2021
sabyasachi x h&m? pic.twitter.com/zB0O5GgSTj— not sonam bajwa (@almondhalwa) August 12, 2021
Sabyasachi x H&M pic.twitter.com/zuSjhe74nO— Amber Lunia (@BeydardiRaja) August 11, 2021
The collection, which just released on H&M's website, is being trolled for being overpriced.