Sabyasachi's latest collection with H&M has become the internet's latest target. The brand, which was previously trolled for selling a basic saree at the price of ₹9999, is now being compared to the horrific Indian outfit from Harry Potter.

Yes, the ill-fated fashion catastrophe that Parvati Patil wore to the Yule Ball.

Sabyasachi x H&M 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KEZl3hLcOf — long kurti paired with those big earrings (@studycircle_soc) August 11, 2021

I have literally seen nothing worse looking than this design.

Maybe Padma Patil's. But it's up there. https://t.co/ILQWuVRBkU — Pallavi (@DanceObsessed93) August 12, 2021

The costume designers for Harry Potter need to sue. They’ve stolen Padma Patil’s outfit from the Yule Ball. It was dead back then too https://t.co/ZtWeeVabVK — Enigma (@noggybels) August 12, 2021

im not paying $50 to get a kurti at H&M of all places https://t.co/GoUYiAQTE7 — 석지니 (@seokjinchai) August 12, 2021

The Sabyasachi x H&M slander is hilarious! and also accurate. honestly what was that mess??? https://t.co/O59K5Th3YT — JasBeingJas (social media break) (@Jasbeingjas037) August 11, 2021

There is more where that came from.

Sabyasachi X H&M pic.twitter.com/GljeR6LECz — BROWN GIRL MEMES (@browngirImemes) August 11, 2021

Sabyasachi x HnM parda pic.twitter.com/s1Bc2c44uY — s (@yoongienthusias) August 11, 2021

sabyasachi x h&m? pic.twitter.com/zB0O5GgSTj — not sonam bajwa (@almondhalwa) August 12, 2021

The collection, which just released on H&M's website, is being trolled for being overpriced.