Sabyasachi's latest collection with H&M has become the internet's latest target. The brand, which was previously trolled for selling a basic saree at the price of  ₹9999, is now being compared to the horrific Indian outfit from Harry Potter. 

Yes, the ill-fated fashion catastrophe that Parvati Patil wore to the Yule Ball. 

There is more where that came from. 

The collection, which just released on H&M's website, is being trolled for being overpriced. 