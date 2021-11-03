It's LAWDA trending again on Twitter. This is not the first time Twitter is trending with this word.

Recently, in September, when Jammu and Kashmir, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) had taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake, it was trending then.

And here's why it's trending today.

Jammu and Kashmir Govt renames 'Lakes and Waterways Development Authority' as 'Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority' — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Government decided to rename Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority'(LCMA).

That's it. It is the only reason LAWDA is trending on Twitter. Many on Twitter are relieved because of the name change.

Much relief. LAWDA (Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) name changed to JKLCMA (Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority). 😝 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 3, 2021

LAWDA(Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) trending at 7 😱 https://t.co/4gARjVtLFw — Aired Guy 🙂 (@Hey_Im_Ajay) November 3, 2021

Not LAWDA trending because of this lmaoooo

Thank god for the name change tho https://t.co/gFveigz5HG — V (@dalgonamjune) November 3, 2021

J&K govt renames LAWDA as LCMA

An order has been issued in this regard pic.twitter.com/wRb0VtEXup — Tariq Bhat (@TariqBhatANN) November 3, 2021

Good decision. LAWDA renamed as LCMA. It sounded weird since years. 😂 https://t.co/Lqi1rVZyvw — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) November 3, 2021

"LAWDA" is no more https://t.co/ADP9rOnm56 — Max Payne (@PayneThetweeter) November 3, 2021

Headlines which future generations will never see. RIP, #LAWDA. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2hVajpmN5g — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) November 3, 2021

You shall be missed LAWDA https://t.co/XHPoARHDH0 — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) November 3, 2021

After Abhishek Manu Singhvi said LAWDA is not good, the authorities changed name https://t.co/d1ATBG7ada — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 3, 2021

I want my LAWDA back. — Jammu & Kashmir (@NapStarr_) November 3, 2021

Good decision..LAWDA is incomplete without LASSAN — S.M. (@NeeCUMMA) November 3, 2021

LAWDA (Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) will now be called JKLCMA (Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority) after twiteraties sowed lehsun in all wrong places. — Da_Lying_Lama🇮🇳 (@GoofyOlives) November 3, 2021

noooooo they took our LAWDA from us https://t.co/K8RKeCEIIK — अ (@iNeedBiryani) November 3, 2021

LAWDA renamed as Jammu and Kashmir Lake conservation and management Authority(LCMA) — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) November 3, 2021

Imagine the staff working with #LAWDA describing the role to their relatives 🤔

😂🤣😂 https://t.co/0lSbTDLoJF — Gajanen A Bhardi (@GAB_Indian) November 3, 2021

Restore LAWDA or I will protest — Sandeep 👑🎯 (@Sandeeptwt21) November 3, 2021

Now go, enlighten your friends about why LAWDA is trending.