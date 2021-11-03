It's LAWDA trending again on Twitter. This is not the first time Twitter is trending with this word. 

Recently, in September, when Jammu and Kashmir, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) had taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake, it was trending then. 

And here's why it's trending today. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Government decided to rename Lakes and Waterways Development  Authority (LAWDA) as Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority'(LCMA). 

That's it. It is the only reason LAWDA is trending on Twitter. Many on Twitter are relieved because of the name change. 

Now go, enlighten your friends about why LAWDA is trending. 