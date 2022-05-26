We love dogs dearly, don't we? But do you love dogs so much that you are willing to look exactly like one? A Japanese man did exactly that.



A Twitter user from Japan posted pictures of himself dressed as a brown collie dog. And we honestly cannot spot any difference.



Twitter user Toco fulfilled his dream of "becoming an animal". Toco ordered a costume from a professional costume agency, Zeppet. Zeppet specializes in making special modelling costumes, costume suits, animation, and digital modelling. Toco requested the agency to make a "dog modelling suit" for him. The agency created a costume that replicates a dog walking on his four legs.



The costume, reportedly, costs more than ₹12 lakhs (2 million Yen) and it took 40 days to construct. Speaking to local Japanese news outlets, Toco said he "made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.” While Toco has few restrictions, he can move his limbs freely. He added, "There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."

The internet is stumped by this man living his dream.



I hesitate to contribute to a certain narrative.



But in a world seemingly filled with darkness. A dream realized is something to be celebrated.



I guess. https://t.co/y4nOXdScWg pic.twitter.com/yKZ2LTsISG — powderbum (@powderbum75) May 26, 2022

wow this feral fursuit is next level https://t.co/gCF3tvW5eP — ⎛⎝JayeCat⎠⎞⚧❄️ (@JayeTweet) May 25, 2022

your costume is so good! At first I thought it was an animal! — ninteli 🇫🇷 (@ninteliruo) April 25, 2022

I love your suit! It looks absolutely amazing. So realistic. — Rayven Rosario 18+ (@MatthieuAi) May 26, 2022

Good execution, but its an insane idea! The Japs are crazy.. — KratosBulla (@kratos_bulla) May 25, 2022

This a dude in a dog costume. 🤨 https://t.co/n79QDHZbO3 — ❂̷̨̰͍̜̈́̃̓̉̌̔͋̚͘͝ (@OdinAwakens) May 26, 2022

Toco also runs a YouTube channel in his Collie costume.

