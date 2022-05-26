Twitter user Toco fulfilled his dream of "becoming an animal". Toco ordered a costume from a professional costume agency, Zeppet. Zeppet specializes in making special modelling costumes, costume suits, animation, and digital modelling. Toco requested the agency to make a "dog modelling suit" for him. The agency created a costume that replicates a dog walking on his four legs.
【制作事例 追加】
犬 造型スーツ
個人の方からのご依頼で、犬の造型スーツを制作しました。
コリー犬をモデルにしており、本物の犬と同様に四足歩行のリアルな犬の姿を再現しております🐕
The costume, reportedly, costs more than ₹12 lakhs (2 million Yen) and it took 40 days to construct. Speaking to local Japanese news outlets, Toco said he "made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.” While Toco has few restrictions, he can move his limbs freely. He added, "There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."
The internet is stumped by this man living his dream.
Toco also runs a YouTube channel in his Collie costume.