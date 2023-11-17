Orry has become that phenomenon in the Bollywood universe that has successfully remained a mystery despite being literally everywhere. Be it any high-profile event or intimate gathering among renowned celebrities, you’ll find him there, just casually omnipresent.

Now, with the World Cup fever dream high, X users have come up with this quirky analogy between Orry and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the latter is being called the Orry of the cricket universe. And believe us if you will, it’s as hilarious as it gets.

Jay Shah with Rajnikant.

Jay Shah with Sachin.

Jay Shah with Beckham.



Basically Jay Shah is Orry of Wankhede.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zSWPbVJW3t — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) November 15, 2023

Jay shah is the Orry awatramani of cricket today. Being photographed with every super celeb in the stadium. — Pradeep A J (@pradeepaj) November 15, 2023

Orry is for kids, I want to have what Jay Shah has 😭 pic.twitter.com/tAyM4kbBAs — ananya (@LoungingBanjara) November 16, 2023

This led us to scroll all over the web to find proof of the theory. And guess what…

1. Jay Shah with Sachin Tendulkar & David Beckham at India versus New Zealand 2023 Men’s World Cup semi-final match

Twitter – Incognito

You’d often find Shah with Sachin Tendulkar.

Twitter – Jay Shah

2. Jay Shah with Akshay Kumar at the 2021 India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match

3. Jay Shah with Rajinikanth at India versus New Zealand 2023 Men’s World Cup semi-final match

Twitter – Trendulkar

Few months earlier, Shah had also presented the World Cup Golden Ticket to the legendary actor.

4. Jay Shah with Prabhudeva at the 2023 Asia Cup Final match between India and Sri Lanka

Twitter – Mufaddal Vohra

5. Jay Shah with Rishabh Pant at the 2023 IPL Match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans

Twitter – Rishabh Pant Trends

6. Jay Shah with Virat Kohli presenting the sports icon with the bouquet on his 35th birthday

That day is very memorable for cricket fans. Kohli had treated himself and his fans with his 49th ODI century in the World Cup match against South Africa.

Twitter – Jay Shah

7. Jay Shah presenting the Golden Ticket to Amitabh Bachchan for the World Cup

Shah also presented the Golden Ticket to Tamil legendary superstar Rajinikanth.

8. Jay Shah with Shikhar Dhawan at the 2021 India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Akshay Kumar was also present at the match.

Twitter – Priyanshu

9. Jay Shah with Captain Cool MS Dhoni

Twitter – Jay Shah

Hence, proved.

FYI: Not that you need a reminder, but India will be playing the World Cup finals against Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.