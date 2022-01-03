Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez welcomed the new year celebrating at a disco party. The billionaire shared pics from glamorous party on his Instagram account.

Partying and all was fine, but did you see what Jeff Bezos was wearing? An orange patterned vintage 70's shirt, cream chinos and shades.

Naturally, everyone on the internet is talking about this look of his. 

As per reports, the group hired the 88 foot luxury yacht Tender To for the party, the cost of which varies from US$38,000 to $42,000 for a week.

What do you have to say about his party look?