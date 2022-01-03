Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez welcomed the new year celebrating at a disco party. The billionaire shared pics from glamorous party on his Instagram account.

Partying and all was fine, but did you see what Jeff Bezos was wearing? An orange patterned vintage 70's shirt, cream chinos and shades.

Naturally, everyone on the internet is talking about this look of his.

Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull pic.twitter.com/jY3QtXiLwK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 1, 2022

This picture of Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend reminds me of the saying, “There’s no fool like an old fool.” pic.twitter.com/hEoTsMPP9C — Ben Owen 🌸 (@hrkbenowen) January 3, 2022

Shoutout to Mackenzie Scott for getting TF out that marriage.



Jeff Bezos looking like if midlife crisis were a person.



😒😒😒😒😒 https://t.co/lFaqwznQRi — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) January 3, 2022

Jeff Bezos finally looks like he’s having fun, and not in constant constipation. https://t.co/alN6es7izt — Stylo lmao (@Stylo_501) January 3, 2022

Jeff Bezos destroyed whatever public image he had with one Instagram post https://t.co/URJDvex9NQ — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos wears world’s tightest pants. pic.twitter.com/egNTvs6c5R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2022

all the money in the world, and bezos is simply transforming into a second-rate paul shaffer pic.twitter.com/rSPSPbzitA — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos, Pitbull and Dana White are converging into the same person. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) January 2, 2022

If you hadn’t told me that was Bezos, I’d have sworn it was Howie Mandel. — Pennybags (@NouveauBougee) January 1, 2022

Jethalal shirts >>>> Jeff Bezos shirt pic.twitter.com/ZYua0V8iIH — जयोस्तुते (@101stAccount) January 3, 2022

As per reports, the group hired the 88 foot luxury yacht Tender To for the party, the cost of which varies from US$38,000 to $42,000 for a week.

What do you have to say about his party look?