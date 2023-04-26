You know what you and one of the richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos, could have in common? You can both wear a 1000 rupee shirt from Amazon.

If you’re not following, let me present you a photo of Jeff Bezos at Coachella that is going viral on the internet.

In the picture, Jeff can be seen chilling at Coachella with Lauren Sànchez, wearing a blue butterfly print shirt, and people loved his carefree vibe.

A Redditor mentioned how they have a similar shirt in their closet.

But another Redditor with a keen eye found out the exact same shirt that Jeff was wearing, and it was listed on Amazon for $12! That’s like ₹980.

Now, that could definitely be a knockoff but netizens are having a field day with the idea that Jeff Bezos was wearing a shirt costing less than a 1000 bucks.

Absolutely love that Bezos went to Coachella and did the same thing I would do – wore a $15 Hawaiian shirt from Amazon.https://t.co/CcQIDK2uGV pic.twitter.com/x8zGzWs5S9 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) April 24, 2023

looks like the Amazon one may be a knockoff one of another designer because that’s what fast fashion does.. but the thought of him potentially buying off Amazon was a good laugh 😂 https://t.co/QpeoNcxKbk — mookthee (@mookthee) April 25, 2023

damn, this billionaire just like me. https://t.co/MoUMR7x5N9 — Niree (@NireeMusic) April 25, 2023

he just like me fr https://t.co/DqA6wPKrOh — Certified (pre-owned) Ackerman (@skippertonfs1) April 25, 2023

When the alimony checks start hurting your wallet https://t.co/6QaXIp4s6R — lebron james' blue check mark (@Aaron0n) April 24, 2023

You don't make a billion running around in designer clothes https://t.co/Rgc0QwHfda — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) April 24, 2023

Well, maybe you too can feel like a billion dollars by wearing this ₹1,000 shirt.