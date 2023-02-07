Some people are scared that AI will take over the creative industry. But some are taking the help of these AI tools to create an entirely different genre of art. Previously, it was our favourite characters as Pixar movie characters, today it’s some of the billionaires reimagined as Supervillains. Have a look!

This digital art is created by Sahid, an AI enthusiast, whose previous work includes reimagining Shark Tank India judges as kids, what if apple collaborated with DC, and many more! His imagination and creativity have resulted in some interesting artwork.

1. Mukesh Ambani

2. Gautam Adani

3. Elon Musk

4. Jeff Bezos

5. Bill Gates

6. Bernard Arnault

7. Warren Buffett

8. Mark Zuckerberg

It looks like these billionaires are ready to star in a Supervillain movie of their own.

AI is a recent development and it’s fascinating to think about what it will be capable of a few decades down the line.