Harry Potter, Marvel movies, Friends, How I Met Your Mother, etc are some shows and movies that have been a part of us throughout our childhood and adolescent life. Undoubtedly, the characters in these movies and shows are very close to our hearts. An artist on Instagram, Ben Mornin, creates AI generated designs of some of our favourite characters, and they look straight out of Pixar movies. Have a look!
1. Iron Man | Robert Downey Jr. – Marvel
2. Spiderman | Tom Holland – Marvel
3. Hulk | Mark Ruffalo – Marvel
4. Nick Fury | Samuel L. Jackson – Marvel
5. Sheldon Cooper | Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
6. Leonard Hofstadter | Johnny Galecki – The Big Bang Theory
7. Penny | Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
8. Raj Koothrappali | Kunal Nayyar – The Big Bang Theory
9. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz | Melissa Rauch – The Big Bang Theory
10. Howard Wolowitz | Simon Helberg – The Big Bang Theory
11. Amy Farrah Fowler | Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory
12. Wednesday Addams | Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
13. Walter White | Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
14. Jesse Pinkman | Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad
15. Dustin Henderson | Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
16. Will Byers | Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
17. Eleven | Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
18. Mike Wheeler | Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
19. Steve Harrington | Joe Keery – Stranger Things
20. Max Mayfield | Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
21. Jim Hopper | David Harbour – Stranger Things
22. Suzie | Gabriella Pizzolo – Stranger Things
23. Chandler Bing | Matthew Perry – FRIENDS
24. Monica Geller | Courteney Cox – FRIENDS
25. Ross Geller | David Schwimmer – FRIENDS
26. Rachel Green | Jennifer Aniston – FRIENDS
27. Joey Tribbiani | Matt LeBlanc – FRIENDS
28. Phoebe Buffay | Lisa Kudrow – FRIENDS
29. Harry Potter | Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter Movies
30. Ron Weasley | Rupert Grint – Harry Potter Movies
31. Hermione Granger | Emma Watson – Harry Potter Movies
32. Draco Malfoy | Tom Felton – Harry Potter Movies
33. Rubeus Hagrid | Robbie Coltrane – Harry Potter Movies
34. Dobby – Harry Potter Movies
35. Minerva McGonagall | Maggie Smith – Harry Potter Movies
36. Luna Lovegood | Evanna Lynch – Harry Potter Movies
37. Barney Stinson | Neil Patrick Harris – How I Met Your Mother
38. Ted Mosby | Josh Radnor – How I Met Your Mother
39. Robin Scherbatsky | Cobie Smulders – How I Met Your Mother
40. Marshall Eriksen | Jason Segel – How I Met Your Mother
41. Lily Aldrin | Alyson Hannigan – How I Met Your Mother
All the images are taken from Ben Mornin’s Instagram account.
