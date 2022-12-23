Harry Potter, Marvel movies, Friends, How I Met Your Mother, etc are some shows and movies that have been a part of us throughout our childhood and adolescent life. Undoubtedly, the characters in these movies and shows are very close to our hearts. An artist on Instagram, Ben Mornin, creates AI generated designs of some of our favourite characters, and they look straight out of Pixar movies. Have a look!

1. Iron Man | Robert Downey Jr. – Marvel

2. Spiderman | Tom Holland – Marvel

3. Hulk | Mark Ruffalo – Marvel

4. Nick Fury | Samuel L. Jackson – Marvel

5. Sheldon Cooper | Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

6. Leonard Hofstadter | Johnny Galecki – The Big Bang Theory

7. Penny | Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

8. Raj Koothrappali | Kunal Nayyar – The Big Bang Theory

9. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz | Melissa Rauch – The Big Bang Theory

10. Howard Wolowitz | Simon Helberg – The Big Bang Theory

11. Amy Farrah Fowler | Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

12. Wednesday Addams | Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

13. Walter White | Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad

14. Jesse Pinkman | Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad

15. Dustin Henderson | Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

16. Will Byers | Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

17. Eleven | Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

18. Mike Wheeler | Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

19. Steve Harrington | Joe Keery – Stranger Things

20. Max Mayfield | Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

21. Jim Hopper | David Harbour – Stranger Things

22. Suzie | Gabriella Pizzolo – Stranger Things

23. Chandler Bing | Matthew Perry – FRIENDS

24. Monica Geller | Courteney Cox – FRIENDS

25. Ross Geller | David Schwimmer – FRIENDS

26. Rachel Green | Jennifer Aniston – FRIENDS

27. Joey Tribbiani | Matt LeBlanc – FRIENDS

28. Phoebe Buffay | Lisa Kudrow – FRIENDS

29. Harry Potter | Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter Movies

30. Ron Weasley | Rupert Grint – Harry Potter Movies

31. Hermione Granger | Emma Watson – Harry Potter Movies

32. Draco Malfoy | Tom Felton – Harry Potter Movies

33. Rubeus Hagrid | Robbie Coltrane – Harry Potter Movies

34. Dobby – Harry Potter Movies

35. Minerva McGonagall | Maggie Smith – Harry Potter Movies

36. Luna Lovegood | Evanna Lynch – Harry Potter Movies

37. Barney Stinson | Neil Patrick Harris – How I Met Your Mother

38. Ted Mosby | Josh Radnor – How I Met Your Mother

39. Robin Scherbatsky | Cobie Smulders – How I Met Your Mother

40. Marshall Eriksen | Jason Segel – How I Met Your Mother

41. Lily Aldrin | Alyson Hannigan – How I Met Your Mother

All the images are taken from Ben Mornin’s Instagram account.

