Some people are incapable of differentiating between what's funny and what's serious. They just have to diss everything without the proper knowledge of a situation. Consider Bollywood's Queen-of-controversy as the best example for this.

Let me give you some context

Now suspended, BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad drew strong condemnation from Gulf Nations, including Qatar. And — unsurprisingly — there emerged a #BycottQatarAirways (note the spelling) trend on Twitter India after the country's denunciation of such derogatory comments.

To add humor to the situation, a Twitter user dubbed an OLD video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker's interview with Al Jazeera. This 2-minute video is nothing but a hilarious spoof wherein the CEO responds to the boycott calls from a twitter user called Vashudev. He says, "Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore..."

The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

Watch till the end! https://t.co/ezBC8wYcv6 pic.twitter.com/8dkRZsCPHp — Ahad (@AhadunAhad11111) June 7, 2022

Just to reiterate.. its a spoof video with a voiceover not a real video. I had assumed the sarcasm is obvious but seems the voice over ended up being too realistic. 😅 — Ahad (@AhadunAhad11111) June 8, 2022

But obviously, Twitter went gaga over this hysterical spoof

This killed me 🤪 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 7, 2022

I herd it like 5 times already…😂😂😂



Seiix hundred and tweety four rupeezzzz and fifty paizzze 😂😂😂 — Q (@qutuba) June 7, 2022

But there were also people who took this joke way too seriously. This list includes the OG Kangana Ranaut, who has taken it upon herself to give opinions over everything, and literally ANYTHING.

Don't bother! The story is now deleted. But, note that as Kangana says, we're all clearly a "bojh" to our "over populated country" for laughing on a joke. This is very SERIOUS.

By the way, Twitter caught this and see for yourself.

Someone please inform Padmashri Awardee and 4 time National Award winner. 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/828Ft5BGQJ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 8, 2022

I wonder if she really does have any advisers/ handlers? She reads something or watches a video and then suddenly has a knee jerk reaction? No sense of humor, no ability to laugh at anything! — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 8, 2022

Had to look up the video and I can’t believe she’s daft enough to not see that it’s so damn obviously a piece of comedy. This must be the level of intellect OPIndia and Times Now targets lmao: https://t.co/RwZJaQGIp1 — Khan, My Name is. (@moistlyharmless) June 8, 2022

She is jealous coz it got more views than dhakad — Saba🔪 (@abeyyarsun) June 8, 2022

oh Habibi 😂 — richa singh (@richa_singh) June 8, 2022

Is it for real?

I don't believe someone would fall for this joke 🙆🙅 — Brijendra Singh Mathuria (Veteran) (@bs_mathuria) June 8, 2022

🤣🤣 Zubair bhai bada mushkil hai…

Ye log Virtual hunger Hain..

Inka Naam Kisi Tarah Se social media Mein Roz Chalta Rahe Bas Yahi Chahte hain ye log aur yahi khana hai inka 🤣🤣 — Owais Gandhi_WithRG (@OwaisGandhi) June 8, 2022

The moral of the story is that there is none. But, don't you think a little fact check before spilling such strong opinions is necessary?