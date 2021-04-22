2021 has been terrible so far. While the pandemic has taught a lot of us to be mindful of what we say or write on social media, one person continues to go unfazed, especially on Twitter.

We are not even 4 months into 2021 and she has already said a lot of dumb shit.

1. Calling coronavirus a 'self-made virus' she said it may be killing humans but healing the Earth.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

2. Giving a solution to oxygen scarcity in hospitals, she asked people to plant trees.

Even scientists believe in metaphysical realm of life, in that it is nothing but प्रकृति का प्रकोप,it’s been scientifically proven that trees can also feel pain and emotions,humans brutally use and abuse trees and today gasping for breath.We should not choke them live let live 🙏 https://t.co/faJROsEkgY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram 🙏 https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

3. She tweeted that the people who are 'rattled' or 'angry' by the current situation with respect to the second COVID wave, are 'brats'.

Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat,if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

4. She pulled down other co-actors like Deepika, Alia, and Katrina, while defending herself against a minister's derogatory comments calling her 'Naachney Gaane Wali'.

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

5. Responding to Vivek Agnihotri's question about whether there is a God or not, she said that God is like the constant 'C' used in the physics equation.

In physics to solve any equation we need a constant (C), a constant is important to find missing variables, That constant is God. Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it.

I left home at 15, left with nothing but that constant (C) with which I can solve every equation. https://t.co/8G37AaELvN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

6. She compared herself to the Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep saying her range and brilliance as an actor is the best on the planet.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

When people asked her how many Oscars she has won, she responded by questioning how many National or 'Padma' awards Meryl has won to be better than her.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

7. She criticised women for wearing torn jeans calling it American culture but tweeted a pic of herself in one when #RippedJeansTwitter trended on the microblogging platform.

Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation,cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing. pic.twitter.com/0k2yjUuF07 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

8. Reacting to Twitter removing some of her objectionable tweets, she called the platfrom 'China's puppet' without realising that Twitter is blocked in China.

9. Replying to Rihanna's tweet supporting farmers' protests in India, she called her a fool and accused her of 'selling her nation'.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

10. She sparked a fire on Twitter by giving a reference to Mahabharata and suggested violence on the entire Tandav controversy.

11. Reacting to a journalist calling her a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being who believes she knows everything', Kangana said that her tweets were only for people with high IQ.

American president is made in China and entire world knows that, he is a communist puppet now, just because you live in denial does not mean you call me names you dummy... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

And my tweets are only for high intellect/IQ people, I can’t sit and explain to every dummy, there are limited words and time,fools like you get excited for what? It’s not for you, and what about red Indians? You don’t know Brando is a Native American you chillar ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

She has been trolled for her tweets, banned by Twitter at times for spreading hate, but nothing seems to make an impact.

This needs some exceptional talent, tbh.