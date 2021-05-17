Now that Kangana has been banned from Twitter, she is using her Instagram handle to raise her opinions and yet managing to make headlines through her sensational statements.

In today’s episode of what did she do now, she claimed that the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media of bodies floating in Ganga river are all the way from Nigeria. YES, you read that right.

However, a number of reports claim that these pictures are from numerous districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The reports also suspected that the dead bodies could be of coronavirus patients.

As her video went viral on social media, viewers have been calling Uttar Pradesh as ‘Nigeria’. Here’s how netizens reacted:

Kangana on her way to Nigeria via "UP" through River Ganga !🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/k9VGSCwcUh — Thanos Pandit (parody) (@Thanos_pandith) May 15, 2021

Kangana says that images of dead bodies floating in Ganga are from Nigeria.



Meantime, Yogi ji is confused when did he renamed UP as Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Yl1FCA5nPC — ਇਕਬਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਮਰਾ (@Samrasinghtweet) May 15, 2021

Hindi hai hum Vatan hai Nigeria hamara - Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/DY5hfgcRuQ — tausif sayyed (@tsfsayyed2) May 17, 2021

Oh shit Nigeria is in utter Pradesh and Nigerians speaking hindi , wt a miracle kangana — [email protected] (@NaaNu23563243) May 17, 2021

Kangana beat yogi in his own game. Without even consulting him, She changed the name of his whole state to Nigeria. — NEObie 3.0 (@Neobie5) May 15, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Kangana Ranaut renamed U.P the new name is NIGERIA 😃😂😃😂 — beddy (@beddy91680800) May 16, 2021

Nigeria Dub jayega, Kangana ko udhar leke! — Anil (@ChandyAnil) May 16, 2021

Lol according to Kangana R I live in Nigeria :D — Sandeep Agarwal (@Sandeepagrawale) May 16, 2021

What do you have to say about this?