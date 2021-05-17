Now that Kangana has been banned from Twitter, she is using her Instagram handle to raise her opinions and yet managing to make headlines through her sensational statements.

In today’s episode of what did she do now, she claimed that the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media of bodies floating in Ganga river are all the way from Nigeria. YES, you read that right.

However, a number of reports claim that these pictures are from numerous districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The reports also suspected that the dead bodies could be of coronavirus patients.

As her video went viral on social media, viewers have been calling Uttar Pradesh as ‘Nigeria’. Here’s how netizens reacted:

