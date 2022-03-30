Karan Johar posted a video where he was promoting a matrimonial site called IITIIMShaadi.com. This matrimonial site caters to the 'highly educated elite class' from the 15 top colleges of India, including IIT, IIM, etc, and Karan Johar became their brand ambassador.

"Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai. Aur shaadi bhi ek hi baar karte hai. Isiliye, bahot zaruri hai ki life partner ka decision humara correct ho. Aur yeh aasan nahi hai, especially for highly-educated. Qki agar aap highly educated ho toh aap age, caste, height, vagera dekhne se pehle, ek partner me mental compatibility dhundte ho," Karan Johar says in this video.

Sharing it, he wrote in the caption, "A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!"

And the internet being the internet, did what it does best - brutally trolled Karan Johar and the concept of the website.

We are still trying to understand how something like this can be promoted

Is this for real or an April Fool's prank? We'll have to wait to find out

Apart from IIT and IIM, the website also caters to Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design, etc. Considering April Fools Day is on its way, we are yet to find out whether this was a prank or a concept like this exists in this era. Either way, the internet is really pissed at Karan Johar being associated with it.

