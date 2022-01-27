Having kids changes one's life, that's what the majority of parents seem to believe and it makes sense too. No amount of advice, suggestions, and tutorials can prepare you for the challenges on your way, which include awfully deep questions/remarks. Here are examples of the same below (warning - these children are weirdly fascinated with the concept of not existing).

1. One hundred percent, little one, but we don't talk about these things okay?

2. Intelligent kid.

3. Practicality hurts sometimes, but it's necessary.

4. I ask myself the same question before bathing so I guess somethings never change.

5. Legit!

6. The kid's tripping.

7. Children notice everything.

8. "Are we in a simulation mom?"

At dinner tonight my 6 year old picked up a French fry. He examined it. Considered it. Popped it in his mouth. As he chewed, he cradled his face in his hands. "Mom, is all of life just a dream?" #ShitMyKidsSay #Parenting pic.twitter.com/HsAZcwtMEf — Claire Smith (@ClaireSmith1848) August 14, 2018

9. It's as simple as that.

Son 7: Mom, are we having pizza? Me: Yep. Son 7: I hate pizza. Son 10: Then you hate life! #shitmykidssay — Jill Dubs (@jaydubs75) April 30, 2019

10. We know of a woman who married herself, so yes, a tunnel seems possible.

“Mummy, can girls marry whoever they want?”

“Yes, if you want to get married you can marry whoever you fall in love with.”

“Oh right...so can a girl marry a flower or a tunnel?”

“..................................no.”#shitmykidssay #mumlife — JJ Barnes 🦋 (@JudieannRose) November 26, 2018

11. These kids are a little too comfortable with the idea of death.

Gavin- “Hey mom! Come take a selfie with me. That way when you pass away I’ll have a picture of us on my iPad” *said in the most enthusiastic tone ever!*

Me- “Ok? But for the record I’m living forever!” #kidsaresothoughtful #shitmykidssay — Shelby Laur (@ShelbyLaur) August 17, 2018

12. I wish everything could be this easy to give up. Just say, "It's not working".

Me to a nude Damian: Are you gonna put some clothes on, dude?

D: It's not working

Me: Your clothes don't work anymore?

D: No, so I be naked#shitmykidssay — ☿ 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕟 (@VintageZombiex) November 16, 2019

13. Still a better understanding of social distancing than many, many adults.

"I just pretend everyone else is an alien and I have to stay out of reach of their 6-ft tentacles." - My son, on social distancing. #ThatWorks #ShitMyKidsSay — OneZenMom (@onezenmom) January 21, 2021

14. How about you go and have your pancakes?

3 yr old: When will I die? How many days?

Me: What? 😮 Oh, thousands and thousands of days.

3 yr old: Oh. How do we wake up after we die?

Me: Uh...

3 yr old: How many days have you been alive?

Me (counting in my head): 😭😭😭#thingskidssay #shitmykidssay #dadlife #parenting — David Friedlander (@i_am_davidf) July 23, 2019

