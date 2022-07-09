Remember the man who went viral for allegedly spitting on chapati while cooking? Now, we have found his competitor but rather than spitting on a food item, he was seen spitting on the clothes. That's right!

We all know how cotton clothes are ironed after sprinkling water in order to remove creases from crumpled clothes. However, in a viral video, an elderly laundryman was seen sipping water from a tumbler, spitting it onto a white shirt and repeating it several times.

The clip, which was posted by @penduproduction, has been viewed over 208.5K times. Apart from the views, netizens also had some great comments to share.

You can watch the entire clip here:

Well, 'spits' happen!

Please note that all images are taken from the clip.